Alfie Evans Has Died After His Parents Lost Their Battle To Continue His Treatment

Alfie Evans, the British toddler whose battle with a rare degenerative neurological condition sparked international attention, died on Saturday, his parents said.



The terminally ill 23-month-old has been at the center of a complex legal dispute between his parents and doctors over whether or not to continue his treatment since his diagnosis in December 2016.

His father announced the news of Alfie's death in a Facebook post.

"My gladiator lay down his shield and gained his wings at 02:30 absolutely heartbroken. I LOVE YOU MY GUY," he wrote.



The news follows a long week for his parents, Tom Evans and Kate James. On Monday, Alfie’s life support was removed following a court ruling in February that backed the decision by doctors at Alder Hey Children's Hospital that it would not be in his best interests to continue treatment.



The following day they lost a last-ditch appeal to allow him to be moved to a hospital in Italy connected to the Vatican, which they said had agreed to continue to treat him.



Their battle won the support of Pope Francis, who took to Twitter to urge doctors to pursue new forms of treatment.