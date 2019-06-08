The UK Has Been Criticised For Mentioning British Tourists When Asked About A Young Egyptian Facing A Death Sentence

The UK government has been accused of failing to publicly condemn a death sentence handed to a young Egyptian who was arrested on trumped up charges as a teenager and instead discussing the safety of British holidaymakers.

In a letter regarding the fate of Ahmed Saddouma, who was arrested in 2015 at the age of 17 and tortured into confessing to "terrorist" crimes he did not commit, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) ignored calls to take stronger action. Instead, it went on to say it was "in the UK's interest to pursue a constructive relationship" with Egypt because the country is a popular destination for British tourists.

A final appeal against Saddouma's sentence is expected to begin in Egypt on Saturday, more than four years after he was taken from his family home and abused. He was sentenced to death last year in a mass trial of 30 people. Among the charges was involvement in the attempted assassination of a judge that took place three weeks after his arrest.

International law prohibits issuing the death penalty to under-18s. Yet Saddouma has become one of more than 2,440 people sentenced to death in Egypt since President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi came to power in 2013, according to human rights group Reprieve. Ten of those were children.

Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake raised concerns with the FCO in April in a letter shared with BuzzFeed News, urging the government to "issue an immediate call for urgent action to ensure the release of Ahmed Saddouma".



He claimed that the British government "has a duty to speak out" because of its assistance in counterterrorism training in Egypt, and asked for details about any contact the government has had with the Egyptian authorities over his case.

But he said his questions went unanswered in a response received on May 20. Andrew Murrison MP, minister for the Middle East and North Africa, wrote that Egyptian officials had assured they were "looking into this and similar cases".

"It is in the UK’s interest to pursue a constructive relationship with Egypt. An estimated 418,000 British tourists visited Egypt in 2018, whose safety and security is the Government’s paramount concern," he wrote. "The UK will continue to call on the Egyptian authorities to adhere to the highest standards of criminal justice. We shall be closely monitoring the verdict of Ahmed Saddouma's appeal on 8 June."