A Suicide Bomber Driving An Ambulance Has Killed Dozens Of People In Kabul

At least 95 people have been killed and 158 injured after an attacker detonated explosives packed into an ambulance in Afghanistan's capital, officials say.

At least 95 people have been killed and 158 injured after a blast tore through a busy area in Kabul on Saturday morning, the Afghan Public Health Ministry said.

A suicide bomber detonated explosives hidden in an ambulance near a group of embassies and government buildings in the northwest neigborhood of Shar-e Naw.

The attacker used the emergency vehicle as a guise to pass an initial security checkpoint, according to a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, detonating the explosives when he reached a second checkpoint.



Images emerged on social media of thick clouds of smoke rising above the city center.

An explosion in downtown #Kabul, possible suicide attack, details to fallow. #Afghanistan

Dejan Panic, who works in Afghanistan for the Italian aid group Emergency, described the attack as a "massacre."

The group said on Twitter that more than 50 people had been brought to its hospital.

Esplosione a #Kabul vicino all’ex ministero degli interni. Per ora oltre 50 feriti portati all’ospedale di EMERGENC… https://t.co/yJAau13cQ7

The explosion happened near the old Interior Ministry building, a government spokesperson told AFP. The European Union and the High Peace Council also have offices in the area, close to the Swedish, Indonesian, and Indian embassies.

A police officer told local journalist Bilal Sarwary that he had "picked up a number of dead bodies." The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes less than a week after the group killed 22 people in Kabul's luxury Intercontinental Hotel and three days after ISIS militants stormed Save the Children's offices in Jalalabad, killing two people. President Donald Trump condemned what he said was a "despicable car bombing attack." "This murderous attack renews our resolve and that of our Afghan partners. The Taliban’s cruelty will not prevail," he said. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also said, "Our thoughts are with the families of the victims who were injured and killed, and we mourn all those who lost their lives in this senseless attack." Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson tweeted on Saturday morning that he was "appalled" by the latest attack.

Appalled by explosion in #Kabul today. Third serious attack in #Aghanistan in one week - the Afghan people deserve peace.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

