Who Was That Fake Rex Tillerson Anyway?

6. State Department spokeswoman Julia Mason confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the Twitter account was a fake and that the department was unaware of who was behind it.

Chris Kleponis / AFP / Getty Images

“We have nothing to announce on whether Secretary-designate Tillerson will have a Twitter account in the future,” Mason added in her email, referring questions about the ownership of the fake account to Twitter itself.

A spokesperson for Twitter said they “can’t give [BuzzFeed News] that information,” when asked whether the US government flagged the account for removal.