Which Kardashian Would You Pick For A Summit With Kim Jong Un?

You may have heard that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with a top North Korean general this week to try to save the (already canceled) summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.
AND you may (more likely) have heard that Kim Kardashian-West met with President Donald Trump earlier this week to discuss a pardon for Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old woman serving a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense.
Which led to Kim getting a picture with Trump and this...interesting New York Post cover that referred to Kim as "Kim Thong Un" who attended "the other Big Ass Summit."
But taste levels aside, it did get us thinking: Kim on Kim negotiations would be great but...would she ~really~ be the best Kardashian sitting across from the North Koreans?
