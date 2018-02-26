Turkey's President Told A Crying Little Girl In Military Uniform That She'd Be Honored If Martyred

Murat Cetinmuhurdar / AP

The Maroon Berets are currently on the ground in Syria as part of Turkey's offensive in the region known as Afrin. Turkish forces there are fighting Syrian Kurds aligned with a group of rebels that the US supports. The Turkish government has pushed back hard against any domestic dissent against the war, including arresting some people who have spoken out against it. As Erdogan spoke, his supporters in the crowd reportedly yelled "Chief! Take us to Afrin!"

But his words have caused some backlash on Twitter, where users questioned his use of "God willing" to talk about the death of a child and one person called it "child abuse."