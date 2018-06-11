 back to top

We’ve updated our privacy notice and cookie policy. Learn more about cookies, including how to disable them, and find out how we collect your personal data and what we use it for.

Show privacy notice and cookie policy
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down
World

Here's The Long Path We Took To Get To The Trump–Kim Jong Un Summit

It's been a real roller coaster of emotions between the two leaders.

Posted on
Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Donald Trump arrived in Singapore on Sunday to sit down with Kim Jong Un in the first face-to-face meeting between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.

As Trump is always keen to point out, the North Korean crisis he&#x27;s there to solve didn&#x27;t start under his watch. North Korea first tested a nuclear weapon in 2006 after years of negotiations failed to convince the isolated country to abandon its program. Kim has been in power since 2011, taking command after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, as the third generation of the Kim family to rule North Korea. The threat North Korea has posed to the US has only grown since then as international sanctions have failed to stop it from continuing to develop its nukes and methods to deliver them.
Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

As Trump is always keen to point out, the North Korean crisis he's there to solve didn't start under his watch. North Korea first tested a nuclear weapon in 2006 after years of negotiations failed to convince the isolated country to abandon its program. Kim has been in power since 2011, taking command after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, as the third generation of the Kim family to rule North Korea. The threat North Korea has posed to the US has only grown since then as international sanctions have failed to stop it from continuing to develop its nukes and methods to deliver them.

As you may recall, Kim and Trump's relationship has had some ups and downs to say the least.

With that in mind, let's go back to the start and see just how we went from a war of words and worries of nuclear war to the historic summit that's about to begin.

Nov. 10, 2016 — President Barack Obama reportedly warns President-Elect Trump during their post-election Oval Office meeting that North Korea will be one of the biggest challenges he faces as president.

Obama would reportedly later say that the warning had caused Trump to &quot;sit up and take notice.&quot; A few weeks before taking office, Trump would respond via tweet to a warning in Kim&#x27;s annual New Year&#x27;s address to say that North Korea developing an ICBM that would reach the US &quot;won&#x27;t happen.&quot;
Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Obama would reportedly later say that the warning had caused Trump to "sit up and take notice." A few weeks before taking office, Trump would respond via tweet to a warning in Kim's annual New Year's address to say that North Korea developing an ICBM that would reach the US "won't happen."

Feb. 10, 2017 — South Korean President Park Geun-hye, whose hardline views on unification of the Koreas had enraged North Korea, is removed from office.

The case against Park was only tangentially related to North Korea — the discovery an outside adviser had marked up the speech about unification really set the snowball that lead to her impeachment rolling. But her ouster removes a person that North Korea attacked endlessly and sets up current President Moon Jae-In to take office in her place.
Kim Hong-ji / AFP / Getty Images

The case against Park was only tangentially related to North Korea — the discovery an outside adviser had marked up the speech about unification really set the snowball that lead to her impeachment rolling. But her ouster removes a person that North Korea attacked endlessly and sets up current President Moon Jae-In to take office in her place.

Advertisement

Feb. 12, 2017 — North Korea launches a missile test during Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's first meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

The test leaves Abe and Trump forced to hold an Impromptu national security meeting in the dining room at the Florida resort. Two days earlier, the two had urged North Korea “to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and not to take any further provocative actions.”
Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

The test leaves Abe and Trump forced to hold an Impromptu national security meeting in the dining room at the Florida resort. Two days earlier, the two had urged North Korea “to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and not to take any further provocative actions.”

Feb. 14 2017 — Kim Jong Nam, Kim's older brother, is assassinated in Malaysia.

Belief that the elder Kim&#x27;s death via nerve agent was a North Korean operation further underlines to observers just how far Kim Jong Un is willing to go to consolidate his power.
Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Belief that the elder Kim's death via nerve agent was a North Korean operation further underlines to observers just how far Kim Jong Un is willing to go to consolidate his power.

Apr. 14, 2017 — The US announces that its policy towards North Korea will consist of "maximum pressure and engagement" to get the country to agree to "denuclearization," the complete dismantling of its nuclear program.

On paper, the strategy doesn&#x27;t seem to far removed from the Obama administration&#x27;s policy. By this point, North Korea had at least attempted four missile launches since Trump had taken office — three of the launches were successful.An April 4 missile test had prompted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to say in a testy statement that the US is &quot;done talking about North Korea.&quot; North Korea would set off two more missile launches in April alone.
Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

On paper, the strategy doesn't seem to far removed from the Obama administration's policy. By this point, North Korea had at least attempted four missile launches since Trump had taken office — three of the launches were successful.

An April 4 missile test had prompted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to say in a testy statement that the US is "done talking about North Korea." North Korea would set off two more missile launches in April alone.

Jun. 19, 2018 — Otto Warmbier, an American college student, dies soon after his release from North Korea.

Warmbier had spent 17 months in a North Korean prison for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster while on tour in the communist country. The 22-year-old would slip into a coma while in custody. North Korea released him to the US on Jun. 13, allowing him to be flown out in a medical evacuation. Six days later, he passed away. His death spurred the State Department to ban all tourism in North Korea by US citizens.
Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

Warmbier had spent 17 months in a North Korean prison for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster while on tour in the communist country. The 22-year-old would slip into a coma while in custody. North Korea released him to the US on Jun. 13, allowing him to be flown out in a medical evacuation. Six days later, he passed away. His death spurred the State Department to ban all tourism in North Korea by US citizens.

Advertisement

July 4, 2017 — North Korea tests its first successful ICBM, putting more of the world in its crosshairs than ever before.

The new Hwasong-15 missile&#x27;s successful test greatly expands the reach of North Korea&#x27;s missile arsenal. Kim would later taunt Trump through the North Korean state media, calling the test a 4th of July &quot;gift.&quot; Just three weeks later, North Korea tests another ICBM, this one appearing capable of reaching the US West Coast or even further.
/ AP

The new Hwasong-15 missile's successful test greatly expands the reach of North Korea's missile arsenal. Kim would later taunt Trump through the North Korean state media, calling the test a 4th of July "gift." Just three weeks later, North Korea tests another ICBM, this one appearing capable of reaching the US West Coast or even further.

Aug. 8, 2017 — Trump warns North Korea in off-the-cuff remarks that "any more threats" against the US will be met "with fire and fury like the world has never seen."

Trump: North Korea "best not make any more threats" to the US or they will be met "with fire and fury like the world has never seen." https://t.co/RTaEwFMxHq
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Trump: North Korea "best not make any more threats" to the US or they will be met "with fire and fury like the world has never seen." https://t.co/RTaEwFMxHq

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump's threat came just hours after a Washington Post report cited a US military assessment that North Korea had succeeded in miniaturizing its nuclear warheads to be able to fit on its missile arsenal. North Korea would respond the next day by threatening Guam, a US territory in the Pacific. A further threat that "all options are on the table" from Trump later that month would see a renewed threat against the island.

Sept. 3, 2017 — North Korea conducts its sixth nuclear test, prompting celebration in Pyongyang.

The Kim regime will soon claim that the test was of the country&#x27;s first hydrogen bomb. The UN Security Council responds with the third resolution strengthening sanctions against North Korea in 2017 alone.
Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

The Kim regime will soon claim that the test was of the country's first hydrogen bomb. The UN Security Council responds with the third resolution strengthening sanctions against North Korea in 2017 alone.

Sept. 15, 2017 — North Korea shoots a mid-range missile over Japan, setting off a national alert and worrying everyone.

Ahn Young-joon / AP
Advertisement

Sept. 19, 2017 — Trump goes to the UN General Assembly and calls Kim "Rocket Man" on the world stage.

In response, North Korea will refer to Trump in an official statement as a &quot;dotard.&quot;
Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

In response, North Korea will refer to Trump in an official statement as a "dotard."

Sep. 23, 2017 — North Korea says that a Trump tweet warning "Little Rocket Man" his country "won't be around much longer" is a declaration of war.

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Days earlier, ahead of North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho speaking at the UN, US bombers flew near North Korea's east coast. After Ri's UN speech lambasted the US, Trump sent his tweet. Ri in return said that since the US "declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures including the right to shoot down the United States’ strategic bombers even when they’re not yet inside the airspace border of our country."

Oct. 1, 2017 — Trump tells Tillerson on Twitter that he's "wasting [his] time" in negotiating with Kim Jong Un and North Korea.

&quot;Save your energy Rex, we&#x27;ll do what has to be done!&quot; he followed up ominously. But by November, North Korea will test another ICBM, one it claims can reach anywhere in the United States.
Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

"Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done!" he followed up ominously. But by November, North Korea will test another ICBM, one it claims can reach anywhere in the United States.

Jan. 3, 2018 — Kim in his New Year's address warns the US that the "nuclear button" is always on his desk. Trump responds by tweeting that his button is "bigger."

Jung Yeon-je / AFP / Getty Images
Advertisement

Jan. 9, 2018 — In the first signs of a shift, the Koreas announce that North Korea will attend the upcoming Winter Olympics hosted in South Korea.

North and South will eventually walk into the Olympics opening ceremonies together while Kim Jong Un&#x27;s sister sits in the stands watching. US Vice President Mike Pence, who is there leading the US delegation, pointedly ignores her.
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

North and South will eventually walk into the Olympics opening ceremonies together while Kim Jong Un's sister sits in the stands watching. US Vice President Mike Pence, who is there leading the US delegation, pointedly ignores her.

March 8, 2018 — South Korea brings word that Kim would like to one day meet with Trump. Trump accepts on the spot, sending out the South Koreans to announce it.

Chung Eui-yong, the South Korean president Moon&#x27;s top security adviser and his colleague had met with Kim the previous week, the highest level South Koreans to meet with the leader since he took office. They&#x27;d come to Washington to brief a small number of staffers but Trump reportedly invited to them to the Oval Office and shocked everyone by accepting Kim&#x27;s offer. North Korea has been angling for a meeting with a US president for years as a way to show that the two governments are on par with each other — until now, the US has always held out the meeting as a reward for good behavior from Pyongyang.
Andrew Harnik / AP

Chung Eui-yong, the South Korean president Moon's top security adviser and his colleague had met with Kim the previous week, the highest level South Koreans to meet with the leader since he took office. They'd come to Washington to brief a small number of staffers but Trump reportedly invited to them to the Oval Office and shocked everyone by accepting Kim's offer.

North Korea has been angling for a meeting with a US president for years as a way to show that the two governments are on par with each other — until now, the US has always held out the meeting as a reward for good behavior from Pyongyang.

April 29, 2018 — John Bolton, Trump's new national security adviser, rattles North Korea by bringing up the "Libya model" during a television appearance.

Bolton&#x27;s comparison ruffles all the wrong feathers, given that Libya&#x27;s leader was toppled less than a decade after turning over all of its nuclear material in 2003 in exchange for relief from international pariah status.
Joe Skipper / Reuters

Bolton's comparison ruffles all the wrong feathers, given that Libya's leader was toppled less than a decade after turning over all of its nuclear material in 2003 in exchange for relief from international pariah status.

Apr. 27, 2018 — Kim and Moon meet face-to-face along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the first meeting between leaders of the two Koreas in years.

Kim makes history during the meeting by becoming the first North Korean leader to step into South Korean territory since the Korean War broke out in 1950. Kim&#x27;s charm offensive dazzles the South Koreans.
Pool New / Reuters

Kim makes history during the meeting by becoming the first North Korean leader to step into South Korean territory since the Korean War broke out in 1950. Kim's charm offensive dazzles the South Koreans.

Advertisement

May 10, 2018 — Trump welcomes three US detainees released from North Korea as they arrive back in the United States.

Trump, meeting the returnees at the airport early in the morning, says &quot;I want to thank Kim Jong Un. I think he wants to do something and bring that country into the real world.”Later that day, after weeks of dramatic build up, Trump announces that the summit will take place in Singapore on June 12. But it&#x27;s still not clear that North Korea has actually agreed to total denuclearization as the Trump administration claims it has.
Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Trump, meeting the returnees at the airport early in the morning, says "I want to thank Kim Jong Un. I think he wants to do something and bring that country into the real world.”

Later that day, after weeks of dramatic build up, Trump announces that the summit will take place in Singapore on June 12. But it's still not clear that North Korea has actually agreed to total denuclearization as the Trump administration claims it has.

May 24, 2018 — North Korea demolishes its nuclear test site — or at least it says it did.

In front of select members of the international media, North Korea detonates its nuclear testing facility at Punggye-ri. But analysis weeks later says that the seismic activity from the detonation doesn&#x27;t match what could be expected if the whole outpost, including its underground testing facilities was actually destroyed.
Handout / Getty Images

In front of select members of the international media, North Korea detonates its nuclear testing facility at Punggye-ri. But analysis weeks later says that the seismic activity from the detonation doesn't match what could be expected if the whole outpost, including its underground testing facilities was actually destroyed.

May 24, 2018 — The same day as the detonation, Trump abruptly announces that he's canceling the summit, but leaves the door open to calling it back on.

In a public letter addressed to Kim, Trump says “I was very much looking forward to being there with you&quot; but canceled due to belligerent statements from Pyongyang. The president also warned that the US’s nuclear capabilities are “so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.” White House officials defend the letter, saying that the North Koreans had not turned up for earlier logistics meetings with US officials in Singapore.The very next day, he holds out the possibility that the meeting is back on after a North Korean statement that the president calls &quot;very nice.&quot; North Korea over the next few days presents itself as the aggrieved party, holding an impromptu second meeting between Moon and Kim.
J. David Ake / AP

In a public letter addressed to Kim, Trump says “I was very much looking forward to being there with you" but canceled due to belligerent statements from Pyongyang. The president also warned that the US’s nuclear capabilities are “so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.” White House officials defend the letter, saying that the North Koreans had not turned up for earlier logistics meetings with US officials in Singapore.

The very next day, he holds out the possibility that the meeting is back on after a North Korean statement that the president calls "very nice." North Korea over the next few days presents itself as the aggrieved party, holding an impromptu second meeting between Moon and Kim.

June 1, 2018 — Trump meets with North Korea former spymaster Kim Yong Chol at the White House and declares that the summit is back on.

&quot;I didn&#x27;t cancel the meeting — I canceled it in response to a very tough statement,&quot; Trump told reporters standing outside the White House. &quot;And I think we&#x27;re over that, totally over that, and now we&#x27;re going to deal and we&#x27;re going to really start a process.&quot;The North Korean adviser also provides a new letter to Trump from Kim Jong Un, which the president praises before acknowledging he hadn&#x27;t opened it yet.
Pool / Getty Images

"I didn't cancel the meeting — I canceled it in response to a very tough statement," Trump told reporters standing outside the White House. "And I think we're over that, totally over that, and now we're going to deal and we're going to really start a process."

The North Korean adviser also provides a new letter to Trump from Kim Jong Un, which the president praises before acknowledging he hadn't opened it yet.

June 11, 2018 — Trump arrives in Singapore a day early, fresh from a less than fruitful round of negotiations with allies.

Trump is expected to meet with Kim one-on-one for up to two hours, according to the White House. But what will come out of that meeting is anyone&#x27;s guess. What&#x27;s less likely: any agreement from North Korea that sets it up for immediate denuclearization as Trump first promised would be the goal.
Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Trump is expected to meet with Kim one-on-one for up to two hours, according to the White House. But what will come out of that meeting is anyone's guess. What's less likely: any agreement from North Korea that sets it up for immediate denuclearization as Trump first promised would be the goal.

Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With World

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App