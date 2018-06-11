Here's The Long Path We Took To Get To The Trump–Kim Jong Un Summit

President Donald Trump arrived in Singapore on Sunday to sit down with Kim Jong Un in the first face-to-face meeting between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.
As you may recall, Kim and Trump's relationship has had some ups and downs to say the least.
With that in mind, let's go back to the start and see just how we went from a war of words and worries of nuclear war to the historic summit that's about to begin.
Nov. 10, 2016 — President Barack Obama reportedly warns President-Elect Trump during their post-election Oval Office meeting that North Korea will be one of the biggest challenges he faces as president.
Feb. 10, 2017 — South Korean President Park Geun-hye, whose hardline views on unification of the Koreas had enraged North Korea, is removed from office.
Feb. 12, 2017 — North Korea launches a missile test during Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's first meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Feb. 14 2017 — Kim Jong Nam, Kim's older brother, is assassinated in Malaysia.
Apr. 14, 2017 — The US announces that its policy towards North Korea will consist of "maximum pressure and engagement" to get the country to agree to "denuclearization," the complete dismantling of its nuclear program.
Jun. 19, 2018 — Otto Warmbier, an American college student, dies soon after his release from North Korea.
July 4, 2017 — North Korea tests its first successful ICBM, putting more of the world in its crosshairs than ever before.
Aug. 8, 2017 — Trump warns North Korea in off-the-cuff remarks that "any more threats" against the US will be met "with fire and fury like the world has never seen."
Sept. 3, 2017 — North Korea conducts its sixth nuclear test, prompting celebration in Pyongyang.
Sept. 15, 2017 — North Korea shoots a mid-range missile over Japan, setting off a national alert and worrying everyone.
Sept. 19, 2017 — Trump goes to the UN General Assembly and calls Kim "Rocket Man" on the world stage.
Sep. 23, 2017 — North Korea says that a Trump tweet warning "Little Rocket Man" his country "won't be around much longer" is a declaration of war.
Oct. 1, 2017 — Trump tells Tillerson on Twitter that he's "wasting [his] time" in negotiating with Kim Jong Un and North Korea.
Jan. 3, 2018 — Kim in his New Year's address warns the US that the "nuclear button" is always on his desk. Trump responds by tweeting that his button is "bigger."
Jan. 9, 2018 — In the first signs of a shift, the Koreas announce that North Korea will attend the upcoming Winter Olympics hosted in South Korea.
March 8, 2018 — South Korea brings word that Kim would like to one day meet with Trump. Trump accepts on the spot, sending out the South Koreans to announce it.
April 29, 2018 — John Bolton, Trump's new national security adviser, rattles North Korea by bringing up the "Libya model" during a television appearance.
Apr. 27, 2018 — Kim and Moon meet face-to-face along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the first meeting between leaders of the two Koreas in years.
May 10, 2018 — Trump welcomes three US detainees released from North Korea as they arrive back in the United States.
May 24, 2018 — North Korea demolishes its nuclear test site — or at least it says it did.
May 24, 2018 — The same day as the detonation, Trump abruptly announces that he's canceling the summit, but leaves the door open to calling it back on.
June 1, 2018 — Trump meets with North Korea former spymaster Kim Yong Chol at the White House and declares that the summit is back on.
June 11, 2018 — Trump arrives in Singapore a day early, fresh from a less than fruitful round of negotiations with allies.
