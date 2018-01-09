 back to top
Hold Onto Your Butts, Switzerland, Donald Trump Is Heading To Davos

The World Economic Forum in Davos is hoping the US president can provide its wealthy and/or powerful attendees "a direct perspective on US political and economic priorities."

Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

These are the Swiss Alps. If you look up "serene" in the dictionary, you're likely to find a picture of the region's mountains.

Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters

This is the World Economic Forum, hosted in Davos, Switzerland, each year, where billionaires and world leaders come together in a weeklong orgy of concentrated power.

Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty Images

And this is President Donald Trump: While not exactly serene, and having never released tax returns that show he's a billionaire, he IS a world leader now. And with that, he will be attending his first Davos summit later this month.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

This should be a fascinating event, because while Trump loves being the center of attention and one of the richest people* in the room, he's gonna be surrounded by people like Sergey Brin** of Alphabet, Microsoft founder Bill Gates***, and Alibaba's Jack Ma****.

Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty Images

* estimated net worth: $3.1 billion

** net worth: $47.9 billion

*** net worth: $90.2 billion

**** net worth: $37.9 billion

Also, in his first year in office, Trump hasn't shown much love for attending summits of his fellow dignitaries, unless suffusive praise — or an Orb — is involved.

John Macdougall / AFP / Getty Images

That Trump is going at all has to be the cherry on top of a not very fun day for former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

But who knows! Trump loves businesspeople — seeing himself as being a mensch among them — so this could go great! He could wind up winning over the crowd with his talk of less trade and America First and...

Bryan R. Smith / AFP / Getty Images

Orrrrrr he could spend all of his time at Davos's golf course, even though it's January. It's a bit of a toss-up, really.

golfdavos.ch

Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

