Trump And Kim Jong Un Are Going To Meet Face-To-Face In Singapore

President Donald Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore next month, the first ever meeting between a sitting US president and a North Korean ruler.

The summit, at which the two countries will discuss North Korea's nuclear program, is set to take place on June 12. North Korea currently possesses an estimated stockpile of anywhere between 20 to 100 nuclear weapons and is under US and international sanctions for its nuclear and missile testing.

CNN first reported that US officials had been instructed to prepare for a meeting in Singapore on Wednesday evening. Earlier in the day, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that a time and place had been set, but refrained from giving more details.

After weeks of speculation, Trump announced the meeting, in typical fashion, via his Twitter account: