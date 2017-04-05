Sections

The State Department Issued A Bizarrely Short Statement About North Korea

"What more can I say?" - Jay Z/Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is a man of few words. Very, very few words apparently.

The former CEO of Exxon-Mobil has famously eschewed facetime with the press, both in his current and former positions. But given his public role you'd think he'd be a little more...forthcoming.
So when North Korea test launched another missile on Tuesday, at least the fifth since President Donald Trump came into office 74 days ago, are we that surprised that this is his statement?

'North Korea launched another intermediate range ballistic missile. The United States has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment,' read the statement in its entirety.
...Yes. Yes we can be surprised.

North Korea is a nuclear state and those intermediate-range missiles can reach several of our allies, including Japan and South Korea. You would think they'd want a little more than that? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Plus, North Korea is set to be a major topic at Thursday's meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinpeng. Maybe...a little preview of your stance? Maybe?

I mean...

Anyway, best guess: Tillerson has been bumping this in his seventh floor suite at the State Department's headquarters.

