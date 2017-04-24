Sections

World

The State Department Wrote About Mar-A-Lago And People Are Not Happy

The condensed version of a blog post explaining the history of Trump's private club, which the article called "the Winter White House," went viral on Monday.

Posted on
Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Donald Trump has spent the vast majority of his weekends since taking office at Mar-a-Lago, his private estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The White House has argued that the estate counts as a "Winter White House" or "Southern White House." Critics have said that this is a way to downplay Trump's historically high number of trips away from Washington in the early days of his administration.

The Trump administration has also argued that Mar-a-Lago serves as an alternative to Camp David, a US-owned property, to host foreign dignitaries.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was the first world leader to be spirited away to the club, which charges its members a $200,000 members fee.

A post earlier this month on ShareAmerica, a US government site, laid out the history of the estate, highlighting the eight years it spent as a government-owned building.

The estate was the property of Marjorie Merriweather Post, heiress of the Post cereal fortune, who willed the full estate to the US government when she died in 1973. But the grounds were too expensive to upkeep and so it was returned to the Post estate just a few years later in 1981. Trump himself purchased the property in 1985.

The article declared that "Trump is not the first president to have access to Mar-a-Lago as a Florida retreat, but he is the first one to use it."

"By visiting this 'winter White House,' Trump is belatedly fulfilling the dream of Mar-a-Lago’s original owner and designer," the post reads.

The website for ShareAmerica, part of the State Department's Bureau of International Information Programs, says it's the department's "platform for sharing compelling stories and images that spark discussion and debate on important topics like democracy, freedom of expression, innovation, entrepreneurship, education, and the role of civil society."

The original piece was first published on Apr. 4, just ahead of Chinese president Xi Jinping's visit to the estate.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

A condensed version of the article was posted the next day to the US Embassy in the United Kingdom's website, and it's that version that finally caught Twitter's eye on Monday.

Alex Brandon / AP

What stood out to most people posting to Twitter was the US embassy in London's omission of the fact that Mar-a-Lago is now a dues-collecting private business.

That in turn has lead people to accuse the State Department of actively promoting Trump's businesses, which his children still run.

Readers also latched onto the fact that the State Department echoed the White House's use of the term "Winter White House."

The Bureau of International Information Programs and the London embassy did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment.

Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Connect With World