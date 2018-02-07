These Pictures Show Why It's Kind Of Hard To Take Military Parades Seriously

Advertisement

It's been a minute since the last military parade took place in Washington: a National Victory Celebration was held in 1991 after the end of the Gulf War, a little affair that cost $12 million, including $7 million in taxpayer money. View this video on YouTube youtube.com But that was a different time! The US had just won its first war after the Cold War had ended and everyone was hopped up on whatever was in the water in the early 1990s that made people think Day-Glo was a thing.

(Especially if there are going to be puppies.) If there's going to be a military parade in DC, just throwing out there that Chile's parada militar features puppies

