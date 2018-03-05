The Oscars Have Been Very Good To Mexico Lately And Mexicans Are Loving It

Guillermo del Toro's win last night means that three of the last four Best Director winners have been from Mexico.

People in Mexico quickly put together what del Toro's win really means: Out of the last five Best Director Oscars, four have gone to Mexican directors. Cuatro de los últimos cinco ganadores como Mejor Director en los #Oscars son mexicanos: 2018 🇲🇽 Guillermo del Toro 2017 🇺🇸 Damien Chazelle 2016 🇲🇽 Alejandro G. Iñárritu 2015 🇲🇽 Alejandro G. Iñárritu 2014 🇲🇽 Alfonso Cuarón https://t.co/vQdVBV5PEf

Alongside del Toro are Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who directed Birdman and The Revenant and Alfonso Curaón, who won for Gravity. (Damien Chazelle, the director of La La Land, must feel like quite the party crasher right now.)

Gael Garcia Bernal praised del Toro as a "genius" in his tweet celebrating the win. Me va a dar algo. Algo hermoso e incontrolable. ¡Genio! Te quiero: @RealGDT

Actor Ianis Guerrero summed it up well when he tweeted: “How big. What must gringos be thinking? These Mexicans get here and take out jobs, our Oscars...” Que grande. Qué pensarán los gringos? Estos mexicanos llegan y se roban nuestros empleos, nuestros Oscares!

Twitter was full of people bursting with pride at the success the filmmakers have had in Hollywood... @disparamargot Así se vio la bandera de Mexico ayer en los Oscares.

“This is the way the Mexican flag looked yesterday at the Oscars.”

...and people wishing they could head out into the streets to party. @GaelGarciaB @RealGDT Un real orgullo que uds tengan a Mexico en la vanguardia en Hollywood. Con tantas broncas que maravilla la alegria que nos causaron ayer ver a tanto Mexicano triunfador en los OSCARES ayer. Si hubiera estado en Mexico o Guadalajara hubiera ido al Angel o a la Minerva a celebrar.

“Real pride that you guys have Mexico at the forefront in Hollywood. With so many issues, the happiness you gave us watching so many Mexicans triumph yesterday is amazing. If I had been in Mexico or Guadalajara I would have gone to celebrate at El Angel or Minerva."

There were a few subtle digs at some things ~other country's presidents~ might have said "When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best...", Best Directors since 2014: 2018 🇲🇽 Guillermo del Toro 2017 🇺🇸 Damien Chazelle 2016 🇲🇽 Alejandro G. Iñárritu 2015 🇲🇽 Alejandro G. Iñárritu 2014 🇲🇽 Alfonso Cuarón

And some less subtle digs. Mire @realDonaldTrump tres de los últimos 4 ganadores de Oscar en la categoría Mejor Director, son mexicanos. No al muro 2018 🇲🇽 Guillermo del Toro 2017 🇺🇸 Damien Chazelle 2016 🇲🇽 Alejandro G. Iñárritu 2015 🇲🇽 Alejandro G. Iñárritu 2014 🇲🇽 Alfonso Cuarón ¡VIVA MÉXICO!

"Look at this @realDonaldTrump, three of the last 4 Oscar winners in the Best Director category, they're Mexicans. No to the wall 2018."

tl;dr: The entire country of Mexico had to hold back tears when del Toro's name was announced. Siempre he querido mucho a México pero ver todo el pedo en los Oscares casi me hace llorar de orgullo "I’ve always loved Mexico so much but to see the whole Oscars thing makes me come close to crying out of pride”

All those tears would go a long way in determining...the shape of water. Sigo demasiado afectada por los Oscares. Quiero llorar toda la semana por favor. Literal no tengo palabras aún para explicar lo que siento.😭❤️✨😍💪🏽👊🏽🙏🏽🇲🇽

“Still so affected by the Oscars. I want to cry all week, please. I literally have no way to explain my feelings.”

Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

