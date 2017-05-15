US: Syria Is Secretly Executing Detainees And Burning The Remains

The US on Monday accused the Syrian government of constructing a crematorium at a notorious prison to incinerate evidence of the mass killing of detainees inside the facility.

"Although the regime's many atrocities are well documented, we believe that the building of a crematorium is an effort to cover up the extent of mass murders taking place in Saydnaya prison," acting assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Stuart Jones told reporters on Monday in an on-camera, on-the-record briefing at the State Department, a relatively rare occurrence under the Trump administration.



The State Department's determination was provided alongside a set of newly declassified photos of the Saydnaya facility, which is a 45-minute drive from the capital city of Damascus. Jones called the facility the largest and most secure of Syria's many prisons, which according to non-governmental organizations have housed between 65,000 - 117,000 people the government detained between 2011-2015.

(More recent figures have been hard to come by, as the Syrian civil war — which first began as a series of protests against President Bashar al-Assad — has been upended first by the rise of ISIS, then by the intervention of Russia on the behalf of the Assad government.)

Jones described a place where 70 detainees are reportedly held inside cells designed for five people. As many as 50 detainees per day are killed at the center, Jones said, citing "multiple sources," with many disposed of in mass graves. The State Department now believes that the alleged crematorium, a building that was modified beginning in 2013, is working overtime to dispose of the bodies.



Asked what convinced the US that the building in question was a crematorium, Jones pointed to the satellite photos distributed prior to the briefing, specifically noting the changes between 2013 and 2016. The photos are labeled to show where HVAC equipment and a "possible firewall" has been installed.