 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
World

Here's Angela Merkel Just Casually Hanging Out With Batman

Just look at all the fun she's having.

Posted on
Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday gave the opening address at Gamescom, which is neat!

But it's also kind of weird. Former US president Barack Obama was a giant effing nerd but never gave the keynote speech at San Diego Comic-Con or anything.
Patrik Stollarz / AFP / Getty Images

But it's also kind of weird. Former US president Barack Obama was a giant effing nerd but never gave the keynote speech at San Diego Comic-Con or anything.

In any case, Merkel heaped praise on Gamescon, which bills itself as the "leading European trade fair for digital gaming culture."

"Computer and video games are of the utmost importance as cultural assets, as a driving force for innovation and as an economic factor, which is why I was also very pleased to come to Cologne to provide this developing industry with my recommendation," she said in her speech.
Patrik Stollarz / AFP / Getty Images

"Computer and video games are of the utmost importance as cultural assets, as a driving force for innovation and as an economic factor, which is why I was also very pleased to come to Cologne to provide this developing industry with my recommendation," she said in her speech.

But WAY MORE IMPORTANT are the photos that Merkel took after her speech with various cosplayers and generally looking like the newest Super Smash Bros. character.

Patrik Stollarz / AFP / Getty Images

JUST LOOK AT HER STANDING ALONGSIDE BATMAN, MARIO, SPIDER-MAN, AND CRASH BANDICOOT.

Patrik Stollarz / AFP / Getty Images

"You're all doing amazing!" she seems to say in this picture.

Patrik Stollarz / AFP / Getty Images

The German internet, naturally, felt as though it had used the Konami Code to unlock Happiness.

Meanwhile in Deutschland
Nibel @Nibellion

Meanwhile in Deutschland

Reply Retweet Favorite

Merkel then proceeded to tour the convention floor, checking out a VR racing game rig...

Patrik Stollarz / AFP / Getty Images

...and playing an honest-to-god farming simulator, which may be the most Prussian thing ever.

Patrik Stollarz / AFP / Getty Images

Just look at her joy at the ~splendor~ of video games.

It's like you're actually farming. Magical.
Patrik Stollarz / AFP / Getty Images

It's like you're actually farming. Magical.

Read about Merkel's day at gamescon in German here.

https://www.buzzfeed.com/karstenschmehl/meanwhile-in-germany?utm_term=.arR02nJz8#.pt99w5DMv

Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With World