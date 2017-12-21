Here Are The 128 Countries Who Are Now Dead To Nikki Haley

Kena Betancur / AFP / Getty Images

All 14 other Security Council members, including the other four permanent members — the United Kingdom, China, Russia, and France — and US allies like Japan and Sweden, voted in favor of the resolution.

Thanks to a US-led move more than 50 years ago, the General Assembly has the ability to take up issues of matters of international peace and security — normally the Security Council's gig — if there's no agreement between the Council's permanent members. So that's a bit of a "whoops" for the US there.