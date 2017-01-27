Get Our News App
So Here’s Lindsay Lohan Meeting With The President Of Turkey

She was there with a Syrian refugee girl and gave out pins with a Turkish slogan about the UN Security Council because sure why not.

1. Your eyes do not deceive you. That is acclaimed Mean Girls star and haver of an accent Lindsay Lohan meeting with the President and First Lady of Turkey.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

It’s the latest entry in a weird, long tale that goes something like this:

- At some point, Lohan became super interested in Islam and helping refugees. Which is cool!

- She then started volunteering a bunch in Turkey and taking a ton of Instagrams with refugee children. Also cool!

- Then she started speaking with some kind of mishmash accent. Which…was weird?

- And then she started hashtagging her Instagram posts with the phrase “The World Is Bigger Than Five.” Which is a slogan that the Turkish government started using to promote more countries having power in the UN Security Council. Which is very weird. Super mega-weird.

2. That last bit of weirdness hasn’t gone away — unlike most of LiLo’s Instagram pictures — as she presented President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife with pins that had the slogan on it.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

“We are so grateful the president decided to invite us to visit them, the work they are doing for the refugees is so inspiring,” Lohan’s publicist Scott Carlsen said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News via text message. He didn’t elaborate on just when Erdogan first became interested in Lohan.

Lohan did press the case in a statement that ran on Turkey’s Andalou Agency wire service. “This is why I underlined the statement ‘the world is bigger than five,’” she said. “Five big nations made promises but they did not keep them. There are some who are afraid tot come Turkey due to the disinformation about it but I feel very much at ease.”

3. Also there with Lohan and the Erdogans: Bana Alabed, a Syrian girl who became famous for the tweets her mother sent in her name during the siege of Aleppo.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

So that happened! I guess!

