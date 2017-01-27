So Here’s Lindsay Lohan Meeting With The President Of Turkey

1. Your eyes do not deceive you. That is acclaimed Mean Girls star and haver of an accent Lindsay Lohan meeting with the President and First Lady of Turkey.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

It’s the latest entry in a weird, long tale that goes something like this:

- At some point, Lohan became super interested in Islam and helping refugees. Which is cool!

- She then started volunteering a bunch in Turkey and taking a ton of Instagrams with refugee children. Also cool!

- Then she started speaking with some kind of mishmash accent. Which…was weird?

- And then she started hashtagging her Instagram posts with the phrase “The World Is Bigger Than Five.” Which is a slogan that the Turkish government started using to promote more countries having power in the UN Security Council. Which is very weird. Super mega-weird.