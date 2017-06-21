Saudi Arabia's Next King Is Going To Be A Millennial, So That's Going To Be Weird

Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters

After the death of King Abdulaziz Al Saud, the country's founder and namesake, in 1953, the crown has passed hands among his sons. As a result, as the years have gone on, the kings of the country have gotten older and older and their reigns shorter and shorter. A desire to bump up the younger generation is seen as one of the key factors in King Salman's decision to raise his son to the Crown Princeship and demote Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.

The choice is especially huge in a country that has praised ~stability~ over everything. And while internal shake-ups are common in countries where a term can last a decade at most, something like this shifts how the country is going to be ruled for years upon years.