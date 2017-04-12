Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
World

Watch Russia's UN Deputy Warn A British Diplomat To Never "Dare Insult Russia Again"

"Look me in the eyes!" Vladimir Safronkov, Russia's deputy ambassador to the United Nations, yelled at the British ambassador on Wednesday.

Posted on
Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Russia on Wednesday vetoed yet another resolution related to its ally Syria, this one calling for an investigation into last week's chemical weapons attack.

That's what you would call 'odd' given Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement just an hour earlier that Russia was fully in favor of investigating the attack.
Stephanie Keith / Reuters

That's what you would call "odd" given Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement just an hour earlier that Russia was fully in favor of investigating the attack.

After the vote, British ambassador to the UN Matthew Rycroft said that "Russia cannot now possibly claim that it opposes the use of chemical weapons."

'Russia has seen the same pictures that we all saw just days ago in this chamber,' he said, referring to the chemical attack on a town in the Syrian province of Idlib that killed 70 people, many of them children. 'How could anyone look at the faces of lifeless children and choose to veto a resolution condemning those deaths?'
Stephanie Keith / Reuters

"Russia has seen the same pictures that we all saw just days ago in this chamber," he said, referring to the chemical attack on a town in the Syrian province of Idlib that killed 70 people, many of them children. "How could anyone look at the faces of lifeless children and choose to veto a resolution condemning those deaths?"

Well, that didn't sit well with Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Vladimir Safronkov, who — as the kids say — went awf on Rycroft.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

“You’re scared,” Safronkov said, according to a translation from the Moscow Times. “Your dream has slipped away, because we’re going to work with the United States. You’re afraid of this. You’re doing everything you can to sabotage this teamwork… Look at me! Don’t turn your eyes away! Why are you looking away?”

The confrontation was even more intense if you just listen to Safronkov, who has been helming the Russian mission to the UN since longtime ambassador Vitaly Churkin died in February, in his native Russian.

“Don’t you dare insult Russia again!” he concluded, a threat that will sounded like it should be followed up with a warning that his kneecaps would be at risk.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

“Don’t you dare insult Russia again!” he concluded, a threat that will sounded like it should be followed up with a warning that his kneecaps would be at risk.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, serving as the president of the Council this month, stayed out of the whole kerfluffle after also condemning the Russia veto.

'I don't need this today,' her face seemed to say.
Stephanie Keith / Reuters

"I don't need this today," her face seemed to say.

The confrontation played well in the Russian press but, as the Moscow Times pointed out, the transcript of the speech posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website was much more chill.

'The transcript changed Safronkov’s speech from the informal 'ty' form in Russian to the formal 'vy' form, erasing much of the aggressive thrust of his actual remarks,' the newspaper said.
Stephanie Keith / Reuters

"The transcript changed Safronkov’s speech from the informal 'ty' form in Russian to the formal 'vy' form, erasing much of the aggressive thrust of his actual remarks," the newspaper said.

Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With World