This Survey Of Arab Youth Shows A Huge Divide In How They See Their Country's Future

ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller Arab Youth Survey

More than four-fifths of those surveyed — 83% — view Trump unfavorably. That makes him definitely less popular than former presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush, who polled at 52% and 77% unfavorable respectively.

Meanwhile, 17% answered "the United States" when asked who their country's top non-Arab ally is, down from 25% last year. In fact, 49% of them said the US either "somewhat of an enemy" or a "strong enemy," compared to 46% who said that the US is an ally at all. (Last year those numbers were 63% and 32%.)