Romania Just Pledged To Pay Its NATO Dues — But It Has Nothing To Do With Trump

3. Then on Monday, Romania’s embassy in Washington decided to herald the fact that it would become the sixth member of NATO to actually reach that goal.

Daniel Mihailescu / AFP / Getty Images

“The budget drafted by the Government of Romania had received prior approval by the Parliament and the defense authorization provisions have been unanimously supported by all political parties,” the statement from the embassy read.

“This sets a new milestone in Romania’s NATO membership and reconfirms Romania’s unwavering commitment to transatlantic security.”