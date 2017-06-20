Vladimir Putin Punked The Hell Out Of Oliver Stone With Some Old Footage

Legendary filmmaker Oliver Stone conducted a series of interviews with Russian President Vladimir Putin for an in-depth look at just what makes Putin tick.
In the trailer for the third episode, Putin shows Stone footage of what he says is "the work of our air force" against militants in Syria.
BUT. As it turns out, that footage on Putin's phone probably wasn't Russian at all. Instead, it seems it was as American as baseball, apple pie, and the Apache series of attack helicopter.
As a Facebook user noticed, and Russian outlet Meduza published, the footage that Stone was shown looked an awful lot like footage posted in 2013 of an apparent US strike against the Taliban in Afghanistan back in 2009.
Russian researchers at the Counter Intelligence Team put together this handy composite of the the look at Putin's phone and the 2013 footage for ~comparison purposes.~
So well played, Mr. Putin, that's some A+ forgery you've got going on there.
Nancy Youssef contributed to this report from Washington, DC.
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
