World

Vladimir Putin Punked The Hell Out Of Oliver Stone With Some Old Footage

The Russian president told the venerable auteur that the footage on his phone was the Russian air force kicking ass. (Spoiler: it wasn't.)

Posted on
Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Legendary filmmaker Oliver Stone conducted a series of interviews with Russian President Vladimir Putin for an in-depth look at just what makes Putin tick.

Stone, the director of such films as JFK, Platoon and Snowden, once said that he believed that the 2015 revolution in Ukraine was a CIA plot, so it's easy to see why Putin agreed to sit down with him.
/ Komandir/Courtesy of SHOWTIME

In the trailer for the third episode, Putin shows Stone footage of what he says is "the work of our air force" against militants in Syria.

"You wouldn't want to join ISIS if you saw that," Stone intones in the trailer.

BUT. As it turns out, that footage on Putin's phone probably wasn't Russian at all. Instead, it seems it was as American as baseball, apple pie, and the Apache series of attack helicopter.

/ Komandir/Courtesy of SHOWTIME

As a Facebook user noticed, and Russian outlet Meduza published, the footage that Stone was shown looked an awful lot like footage posted in 2013 of an apparent US strike against the Taliban in Afghanistan back in 2009.

A defense official who reviewed the YouTube footage told BuzzFeed News that it looked to be legitimate but was unable to definitively confirm when it was taken. The official also noted that the footage didn't include any way to identify the potential unit that might have filmed it.

Russian researchers at the Counter Intelligence Team put together this handy composite of the the look at Putin's phone and the 2013 footage for ~comparison purposes.~

Footage of
CIT (en) @CITeam_en

Footage of "Russian helicopter bombing ISIS" shown to Oliver Stone by Putin appears to be taken from 2013 US Afghan… https://t.co/UcuvYwlOB2

In the episode itself, according to Meduza, "the pilots' conversations are dubbed over in Russian" which is just next level putting your name on something you didn't do.

So well played, Mr. Putin, that's some A+ forgery you've got going on there.

/ Komandir/Courtesy of SHOWTIME, / Komandir/Courtesy of SHOWTIME

There's no word yet on whether Putin also dubbed his piano playing skills during his interviews with Stone, but given his previous performances, we can at least assume that was real.

Nancy Youssef contributed to this report from Washington, DC.

Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

