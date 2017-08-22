A Whole Bunch Of Ravers Were Just Spared Having To Roll On Trump's Head

Despite his idiosyncratic speech patterns and general being, President Donald Trump is a known teetotaler.
So the irony is ~pretty rife~ that on Monday, German police released pictures of a haul of drugs they'd seized bearing the US commander in chief's likeness.
There were apparently 5,000 of these little guys in the car. That's a face (get it) value of 11,000 euros ($13,000) and would be worth about 39,000 euros ($49,000) if sold.
Two people were arrested and charged for possession with intent to distribute a foreign leader*.
So if you see these floating around at your next rave, be sure to drink lots of water and always consume the president responsibly.
Read in German about the presidential drugs seized here.
