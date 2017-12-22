Here's All The Photos We Could Find Of World Leaders Chilling With Santa Claus

Wow guys, get in the spirit of the season more.

"What a delightful picture!" we thought to ourselves. "Everyone loves Santa! And politicians know that everyone loves Santa. This is some prime Christmas content!"

Advertisement

(Have you seen more skeptical children, by the way? That beard is fooling NOBODY.)

Advertisement

We're pretty sure hackers haven't stolen Father Frost's naughty/nice list, but who can even say.

*We know that there's a whole thing where the actual saint morphed into the Santa we know and demand homage from yearly, but tbh we're just wishing she'd been pictured with the Krampus.

Which makes sense, because the US literally invented the modern idea of Santa Claus. But, c'mon, Rest of the World. It's Christmas.

Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!