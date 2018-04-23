 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down
World

You've Been Waiting And Now Kim Kardashian West Has Spoken Up About Today's Big News

At last, she's weighed in on what really counts: Armenian politics.

Posted on
Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Kimberly Kardashian West broke her silence Monday, finally weighing in on a matter near and dear to her heart.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters

For, you see, today Armenia's prime minister resigned after 11 days of protests. He was the country's president until his term expired Apr. 9, so people weren't happy with him switching jobs!

Denis Balibouse / AFP / Getty Images, Karen Minasyan / AFP / Getty Images

But people are pretty psyched that he stepped down! No idea what's going on? Good news, you can read all about it right here!

The wait between now-former PM Serzh Sargsyan stepping down and official comment from Kim, whose first trip to Armenia in 2015 was iconic, was excruciating, but now she's weighed in:

It’s so inspiring to see all Armenians united in peaceful protests making a difference. It’s a historic day for Armenia. ❤️🇦🇲💋 I used this image of me in Armenia because this woman touched my heart and to me she represents the heart of so many strong Armenians! https://t.co/a00Z5al46N
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

It’s so inspiring to see all Armenians united in peaceful protests making a difference. It’s a historic day for Armenia. ❤️🇦🇲💋 I used this image of me in Armenia because this woman touched my heart and to me she represents the heart of so many strong Armenians! https://t.co/a00Z5al46N

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It’s so inspiring to see all Armenians united in peaceful protests making a difference," the style influencer tweeted. "It’s a historic day for Armenia."

...Did you think that we were referring to something else in her life?

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

Nope.

But since you&#x27;re here anyway, figure out what she&#x27;s talking about right here! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
E!

But since you're here anyway, figure out what she's talking about right here!

Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With World

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App