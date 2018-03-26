 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down
World

Kim Jong Un May Or May Not Be Visiting China Right Now

Pictures of a massive train accompanied by guards and a motorcade through Beijing have fueled rumors that the young North Korean leader has left his home country for the first time since 2011.

Posted on
Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Kim Jong Un is a known homebody — but the appearance of a massive train in Beijing on Monday has driven speculation that Kim has ended his hermitage and taken his first trip abroad since his father died.

KCNA / AFP / Getty Images

Since taking power in 2011 after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, the younger Kim has stayed in North Korea, consolidating power and only rarely greeting officials from outside the country.

Earlier this month, he met for the first time with two high-level representatives from South Korea in Pyongyang, the highest-level meeting between the two countries in years. He and South Korean President Moon Jae-In are supposed to have a summit in April, a historic meeting no matter what happens.
Handout / Getty Images

Earlier this month, he met for the first time with two high-level representatives from South Korea in Pyongyang, the highest-level meeting between the two countries in years. He and South Korean President Moon Jae-In are supposed to have a summit in April, a historic meeting no matter what happens.

His meeting with the South Koreans in turn led to US President Donald Trump agreeing to meet with Kim, taking his advisers and the South Koreans by surprise.

That face-to-face has yet to be officially scheduled — or even confirmed by the North Koreans as happening — but was initially announced as taking place sometime in the spring, by May at the latest.
Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

That face-to-face has yet to be officially scheduled — or even confirmed by the North Koreans as happening — but was initially announced as taking place sometime in the spring, by May at the latest.

Advertisement

That leads us to today, when photos of a massive train — which looks a lot like the one Kim's father used when he traveled to Beijing — began to circulate, prompting intense speculation.

Intriguing images from Beijing, captured by Japan's Nippon TV. A 21-car train, similar to one used by Kim Jong Il in 2011, pulled into Beijing Station around 3pm. Met by honor guard and line of VIP cars. Speculation is that Kim Jong Un could be in Beijing. https://t.co/OR40pYEcgG https://t.co/1G5jndciIr
Martyn Williams @martyn_williams

Intriguing images from Beijing, captured by Japan's Nippon TV. A 21-car train, similar to one used by Kim Jong Il in 2011, pulled into Beijing Station around 3pm. Met by honor guard and line of VIP cars. Speculation is that Kim Jong Un could be in Beijing. https://t.co/OR40pYEcgG https://t.co/1G5jndciIr

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's some alleged footage of the mystery train steaming ahead in Beijing.

Breaking: North Korean armored train spotted at Beijing, China. Kim Jong Un probably on board.
Augustus Manchurius @1984to1776

Breaking: North Korean armored train spotted at Beijing, China. Kim Jong Un probably on board.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Aside from the similarities in the train itself, a ~secret visit~ to China would line up with Kim Jong Il's style. His visits to Beijing were always kept under official wraps until they'd ended.

China is traditionally North Korea's closest ally — both due to sharing a border and at least in theory a Communist ideology — but ties have been strained lately over Pyongyang's nuclear tests and missile launches. A trip to Beijing to help clear the air would make sense but nothing is being confirmed on either side.
STR / AFP / Getty Images

China is traditionally North Korea's closest ally — both due to sharing a border and at least in theory a Communist ideology — but ties have been strained lately over Pyongyang's nuclear tests and missile launches. A trip to Beijing to help clear the air would make sense but nothing is being confirmed on either side.

Reporters based in Bejiing noted that train delays along the northeast border likely meant at least someone high-level from North Korea had shown up.

Beijing Rail posted an unusually long list of delays to Weibo -- all of them in the north &amp; northeast near North Korea border. @NBCNews
Janis Mackey Frayer @janisfrayer

Beijing Rail posted an unusually long list of delays to Weibo -- all of them in the north &amp; northeast near North Korea border. @NBCNews

Reply Retweet Favorite

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson told the AP that "she was not aware of the situation and had no further comment." A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the US did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Advertisement

Unconfirmed video showed a massive motorcade streaming through Beijing's streets — an entourage befitting a Kim? Maybe? Perhaps?

Rumor circling in Beijing that Kim Jong Un is in town to smooth relations with Xi Jinping before summit with Trump.
Wei Du 杜唯 @WeiDuCNA

Rumor circling in Beijing that Kim Jong Un is in town to smooth relations with Xi Jinping before summit with Trump.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even the Blue House, the residence of South Korea's president, was in the dark about just who was on the train.

The Blue House in Seoul says it is keeping an eye on the situation in Beijing and monitoring it through a number of routes. Japanese media has reported that a high level North Korean official has arrived by train. Everyone asking - could it be Kim Jong Un? No one knows.
Laura Bicker @BBCLBicker

The Blue House in Seoul says it is keeping an eye on the situation in Beijing and monitoring it through a number of routes. Japanese media has reported that a high level North Korean official has arrived by train. Everyone asking - could it be Kim Jong Un? No one knows.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Bloomberg reported that multiple sources confirmed to them that, yes, it was Kim in Beijing, but nothing official has come out from North Korea or China.

AFP / Getty Images

Whether Kim himself is on the train or not, the trip is likely going to be a big one for North Korea ahead of the coming meetings the leader has — with Beijing's backing secured, North Korea would be in a stronger position for any negotiations.

BuzzFeed News will be keeping a watch on things to see if it's Kim who emerges or some other high-level representative. Maybe his sister, Kim Jong Yo, hot off of the Winter Olympics in South Korea? Who knows!
STR / AFP / Getty Images

BuzzFeed News will be keeping a watch on things to see if it's Kim who emerges or some other high-level representative. Maybe his sister, Kim Jong Yo, hot off of the Winter Olympics in South Korea? Who knows!

Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With World

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App