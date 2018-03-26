Kim Jong Un May Or May Not Be Visiting China Right Now

Kim Jong Un is a known homebody — but the appearance of a massive train in Beijing on Monday has driven speculation that Kim has ended his hermitage and taken his first trip abroad since his father died.
Since taking power in 2011 after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, the younger Kim has stayed in North Korea, consolidating power and only rarely greeting officials from outside the country.
His meeting with the South Koreans in turn led to US President Donald Trump agreeing to meet with Kim, taking his advisers and the South Koreans by surprise.
That leads us to today, when photos of a massive train — which looks a lot like the one Kim's father used when he traveled to Beijing — began to circulate, prompting intense speculation.
Here's some alleged footage of the mystery train steaming ahead in Beijing.
Aside from the similarities in the train itself, a ~secret visit~ to China would line up with Kim Jong Il's style. His visits to Beijing were always kept under official wraps until they'd ended.
Reporters based in Bejiing noted that train delays along the northeast border likely meant at least someone high-level from North Korea had shown up.
Unconfirmed video showed a massive motorcade streaming through Beijing's streets — an entourage befitting a Kim? Maybe? Perhaps?
Even the Blue House, the residence of South Korea's president, was in the dark about just who was on the train.
Bloomberg reported that multiple sources confirmed to them that, yes, it was Kim in Beijing, but nothing official has come out from North Korea or China.
Whether Kim himself is on the train or not, the trip is likely going to be a big one for North Korea ahead of the coming meetings the leader has — with Beijing's backing secured, North Korea would be in a stronger position for any negotiations.
