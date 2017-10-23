Former FBI director James Comey has been on Twitter for months now, but on Monday he confirmed it's actually him and is starting to ramp up his tweets. The results have been both weird and highly meme-able.
There's been some speculation over whether the @FormerBu account was the real Comey, but today's tweet was Extra Confirmed™ by his BFF and Comey Memo Trustee Benjamin Wittes.
It's unclear exactly who took the photo, but it sparked a ton of ~speculation~ about Comey running for president, since Iowa is traditionally first on the primary calendar.
(For the record: He is not running.)
But since this is the internet, it also prompted a slew of memes.
Photoshop: the one true friend left to us in 2017.
But what about his other tweets? A look at the others, including this one from Sunday, show that Comey's got a weirdly pensive thing going, like if those old Jack Handey quotes were serious.
"Surely the one before that is less weird," you think. But no. It's James Comey. Standing in a cornfield. Like he's waiting for his ghost dad to emerge with a bunch of baseball players.
Honestly, poorly framed, depressing photographs appears to be Comey's Thing, like this one from Gettysburg, an assumed subtweet of the guy who fired him.
Maybe it's just how much Comey employs the use of negative space that leaves the viewer feeling almost lonely? Idk but it's definitely a thing that plays throughout his five most recent tweets.
In any case, the account has been assumed to be Comey's since Ashley Feinberg, then of Gizmodo and now at HuffPost, first uncovered it in March. Comey's response was his first tweet ever and a taste of the shadiness to come.
Feinberg, for her part, is taking the confirmation with solemn grace at the responsibilities now before her.
This Is Definitely James Comey's Twitter Account And It Sure Is Something
