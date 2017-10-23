 back to top
This Is Definitely James Comey's Twitter Account And It Sure Is Something

The former FBI director's tweets manage to be a voyage into Real America, a well of shade-throwing, and a yawning chasm of despondency all at once.

Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Former FBI director James Comey has been on Twitter for months now, but on Monday he confirmed it's actually him and is starting to ramp up his tweets. The results have been both weird and highly meme-able.

Goodbye Iowa. On the road home. Gotta get back to writing. Will try to tweet in useful ways.
Comey, as you may recall, has had quite a bit of free time on his hands since he was fired in May this year — which feels like several lifetimes ago — kicking off the ongoing special counsel investigation of President Donald Trump.

There's been some speculation over whether the @FormerBu account was the real Comey, but today's tweet was Extra Confirmed™ by his BFF and Comey Memo Trustee Benjamin Wittes.

Ok, in light of this latest tweet, I will confirm that @FormerBu is, in fact, James Comey himself. https://t.co/6QbhOG7Qzp
I mean, it helped that Comey himself was in the photo, but whatever.

Also, it's worth noting that Comey's display name "Reinhold Neibuhr" isn't some weird Halloween joke, but instead a reference to the noted philosopher, who was the subject of Comey's thesis.

It's unclear exactly who took the photo, but it sparked a ton of ~speculation~ about Comey running for president, since Iowa is traditionally first on the primary calendar.

(For the record: He is not running.)

But since this is the internet, it also prompted a slew of memes.

Photoshop: the one true friend left to us in 2017.

But what about his other tweets? A look at the others, including this one from Sunday, show that Comey's got a weirdly pensive thing going, like if those old Jack Handey quotes were serious.

It's just some birds flying in a V, which is nice, but it's also weirdly despondency-inducing? (Also, let's ignore the fact that the tweet itself seems to imply that the pelicans are the ones thinking about the Serenity Prayer.)

"Surely the one before that is less weird," you think. But no. It's James Comey. Standing in a cornfield. Like he's waiting for his ghost dad to emerge with a bunch of baseball players.

Still unclear who took this photo or just why the former head of the nation's law enforcement agency was in the middle of a field at sunset.

Honestly, poorly framed, depressing photographs appears to be Comey's Thing, like this one from Gettysburg, an assumed subtweet of the guy who fired him.

Maybe it's just how much Comey employs the use of negative space that leaves the viewer feeling almost lonely? Idk but it's definitely a thing that plays throughout his five most recent tweets.

In any case, the account has been assumed to be Comey's since Ashley Feinberg, then of Gizmodo and now at HuffPost, first uncovered it in March. Comey's response was his first tweet ever and a taste of the shadiness to come.

(It's not clear when the account's handle changed from its former @projectexile7 to the current @FormerBu.)

Feinberg, for her part, is taking the confirmation with solemn grace at the responsibilities now before her.

This Is Definitely James Comey's Twitter Account And It Sure Is Something

Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

