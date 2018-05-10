For The First Time, Israel Is Blaming Iran For A Missile Attack From Syria

The Israeli Defense Force said most of the missiles were intercepted and a military response on targets in Syria underway.

Israel said Wednesday that it had intercepted several missiles fired from across the border in Syria, placing the blame for the attack directly on an Iranian force. The Israel Defense Force (IDF) said that "approximately 20" rockets were launched at the Golan Heights region that Israel occupies along its border with Syria. The missiles were launched by the Quds Force, an Iranian special forces group under the control of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, the IDF said.

About an hour ago, IDF defense systems identified approximately 20 rockets that the Iranian Quds forces launched at IDF forward posts on the Golan Heights

This marks the first time that Israel has directly blamed Iran for an attack launched from Syria. But despite this, the Israeli army "has predicted that such an attack would not lead to a full-fledged war," Haaretz reported. Several of the missiles were intercepted by the US-made Iron Dome missile defense system, the IDF said, without giving an exact number. No injuries were reported, though there was some damage to Israeli military bases. Pictures and videos of the missiles flying towards Israel quickly circulated across Twitter.



"As Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo said in Jerusalem last week, we stand with Israel in the fight against Iran’s malign activities and we strongly support Israel’s sovereign right to defend itself," a State Department official said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News.

The attack may have been an effort by Iran to turn the tables on Israel after a string of setbacks, Jonathan Schanzer, vice president of research at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracy, told BuzzFeed News. "This has been a very bad two weeks for Iran, between Israeli strikes on their assets in Syria, the revelation of the Israeli operation on their warehouse in Tehran, and now Trump’s killing of the Iran deal," Schanzer wrote in an email. "This strikes me as a miscalculation, particularly since the Israelis seem to be operating without fear of being contained by the US, or even Russia."

Not long after the incident, the Syrian army said it had intercepted several missiles that had been launched from Israel. The Israeli army has confirmed that a counter-attack took place but has not provided any details. “The IDF sees this Iranian attack on Israel with severity,” IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told the Times of Israel. “This event is not over." This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.‏

