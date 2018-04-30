Israel Says That Iran Lied About Wanting A Nuke And So The Iran Deal Is Garbage

Iran previously sought to seek a nuclear weapon despite claims to the contrary, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday in a dramatic presentation that comes amid increased chatter that President Donald Trump will pull out of the Iran deal.

But Netanyahu revealed little that wasn't already known and he provided no evidence that Iran was currently cheating on the 2015 nuclear deal it reached with the United States and five other major countries.

Still, Netanyahu said his presentation was the result of "an intelligence achievement, one of the biggest ever in the state of Israel" — thousands of files ferried away from Iran detailing the country's nuclear program. It is unclear how or when Israel got the documents out of Iran.



Speaking from Israel's defense ministry, Netanyahu said the documents proved Iran sought a nuclear weapon in what was called "Project Amada." He projected a Powerpoint presentation that included a map of five potential nuclear test sites in eastern Iran, charts showing yellowcake production and bomb designs, and a 2003 letter from the defense ministry ordering the continuation of work under scientific auspices, among other documents.

Netanyahu stood in front of hundreds of binders that he said held copies of files taken from Iran and said: "The Iran nuclear deal is based on lies. It's based on Iranian lies and Iranian deception."



Iran has repeatedly denied it wanted a nuclear weapon, but Western intelligence agencies have long known much of the information that Netanyahu presented. Sen. Bob Corker, the Republican chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Bloomberg that the Israeli speech provided "nothing new."

The United States concluded in a 2007 National Intelligence Estimate that Iran had stopped its nuclear weapons program in 2003. The talks that lead to the 2015 deal, concluded by the US, France, Germany, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and European Union, were designed specifically to prevent Iran from starting up work again.



Under the terms of the deal, Iran must declare any work on its nuclear program, get rid of the majority of its enriched uranium, and allow itself to be subject to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections. In exchange, it was given relief from international economic sanctions and some of its assets overseas were unfrozen.

Netanyahu did not provide any evidence during his speech that work has continued since the deal was signed. But he did slam Iran's statements to the IAEA, denying that there were any military aspects of Iran's nuclear program. "This was Iran's chance to finally come clean to the IAEA, they could have told the truth," Netanyahu said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif spent the hours leading up to the speech attempting to take the wind out of Netanyahu's sails, tweeting an image of the prime minister's infamous 2012 speech at the UN General Assembly, saying "you can only fool some of the people many times."