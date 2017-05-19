Sections

World

19 Ways Donald Trump's First Foreign Trip Could Go Horribly, Horribly Wrong

A cautionary tale.

Posted on
Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A little under four months into his presidency, with chaos swirling around him at home, President Donald Trump sets off for his first foreign trip on Friday, a whirlwind five-country extravaganza.

He'll be accompanied by a retinue of aides as he visits Saudi Arabia to give a speech on Islam, Israel and the Palestinian Territories to try to kickstart a peace plan, the Vatican for...Pope stuff, Brussels for a NATO summit, and Italy for a meeting of the G7.
Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

He'll be accompanied by a retinue of aides as he visits Saudi Arabia to give a speech on Islam, Israel and the Palestinian Territories to try to kickstart a peace plan, the Vatican for...Pope stuff, Brussels for a NATO summit, and Italy for a meeting of the G7.

Any foreign trip can be fraught, but with this one so high-stakes and a president who himself is nervous, here's a look at some of the ways it could go sideways:

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

1. Trump could forget his toothbrush in the residence and force the plane to turn around mid-flight.

Susan Walsh / AP, Duane Burleson / AP

2. A shot-by-shot recreation of Harrison Ford/Gary Oldman thriller Air Force One could break out.

3. Son-in-law cum adviser Jared Kushner could spend the entire time they're in Saudi Arabia quoting Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

Ivanka would get the reference but ignore him pointedly. Senior adviser Stephen Miller would laugh every time, to everyone's regret. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
LucasFilm

Ivanka would get the reference but ignore him pointedly. Senior adviser Stephen Miller would laugh every time, to everyone's regret.

4. The president could pronounce the "h" in "Riyadh" — repeatedly and with an increasingly weird, spitting emphasis.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

5. Chief strategist Stephen Bannon could arrange for National Economic Council director Gary Cohn to "accidentally" be left behind in one of the countries.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters

6. Michael Flynn could be discovered attempting to stow away in a luggage bin on Air Force One.

Carlos Barria / Reuters

7. Trump could ask Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for haircare advice.

Abir Sultan / AFP / Getty Images, Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

These pictures were taken DAYS apart.

8. Trump could weigh in on the Great Hummus War while in Israel.

(Please do not fight over this in the comments.)

9. Press Secretary Sean Spicer could get lost ~among~ the bushes in the Vatican's gardens.

Gregorio Borgia / AP

10. Chief of Staff Reince Priebus could have someone discover the anagram that is his True Name, causing him to disappear forever mid-trip.

It would probably be Angela Merkel who figured it out.

11. A Vatican official could mistakenly attempt to exorcize Stephen Miller, believing him to be a malignant ghost.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

12. Jared Kushner could play Nelly's "Air Force Ones" on Air Force One's speaker system — only to get it stuck on repeat for the entire flight.

13. NATO could rename itself the "Not America Treaty Organization."

Yves Herman / Reuters

14. First Daughter slash adviser to the president Ivanka Trump could spend the entire time in Brussels telling people that she speaks Belgian.

(They speak Flemish and French in Belgium. That is the joke.)

15. Trump could lose a heated game of flip-cup at the G7 to new bros French president Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Stephane De Sakutin / AFP / Getty Images, / Reuters

16. National Security Advisor HR McMaster could become so frustrated he crushes his glasses into powder with his bare hands.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

17. Melissa McCarthy could secretly replace Sean Spicer for three days before anyone notices.

18. Trump could ask for "real pizza" while in Italy for the G7 meeting.

19. Trump could end the trip by telling the rest of the G7 in front of the press that he swears he'll actually remember their names next time.

He won't.

Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.

