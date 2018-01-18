Hungarian Police Have A Warrant Out For Former Trump Adviser Sebastian Gorka

Former Trump White House staffer Sebastian Gorka has an active warrant out for his arrest in Hungary, according to the Hungarian police's website.

Gorka, whose exact role in the White House while serving as a deputy assistant to the president was never entirely clear, apparently is in trouble with the law over a charge of "firearm or ammunition abuse." The warrant, first reported in Hungarian online outlet 444, was issued on Sept. 17, 2016, prior to Trump's election.



That means that during the entire seven months Gorka spent in the White House, including when meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó in Washington last March, an arrest warrant was pending overseas.



Details about the reasoning behind the warrant are sparse: The Hungarian police's website only notes the date it was issued, the charge, and that it was filed with the Budaörs police station in Budapest. 444 noted that the charge could have resulted from an incident as far back as 2009. The police station did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

