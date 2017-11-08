 back to top
Everyone's Favorite All-Girl Russian Punk Group Has A New Song And Its A Banger

The video for their newest song — "Police State" — is a surreal trip but one that will leave you with a new earworm.

Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Pussy Riot, everyone's favorite ski-masked Russian group, is back with a new song that we can debut exclusively here at BuzzFeed dot com:

You may remember the group from its early days in 2012, when it was less about catchy music and more about protesting the rule of Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Andrey Smirnov / AFP / Getty Images

And the protests have kept coming, even as the music's appeal has broadened Two years ago, Tolokonnikova and Masha Alekhina released Pussy Riot's first English-language song, which dealt with police brutality and the death of Eric Garner. Just a few weeks ago, Alekhina staged a protest inside Trump Tower.

The music video for Tolokonnikova's new song out Wednesday, titled "Police State," grapples with some of the issues the original collective protested — and features some graphic violence against stuffed animals.

As well as some indoctrination of small children wearing Pussy Riot masks, set to a jangly tune that's reminiscent of Matt & Kim's "Daylight" days.

Tolokonnikova says that the song — the first single off the upcoming album Nice Life — is meant to inspire listeners to take action and organize.

"Actions are more important that opinions and comments," she said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News. "It's crucial to build alternative institutions, establish alternative power structures and networks, especially when your government sucks. There's a lot that can be done and should be done."
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.

