Everyone's Favorite All-Girl Russian Punk Group Has A New Song And Its A Banger

Pussy Riot, everyone's favorite ski-masked Russian group, is back with a new song
You may remember the group from its early days in 2012, when it was less about catchy music and more about protesting the rule of Russia's President Vladimir Putin.
The music video for Tolokonnikova's new song out Wednesday, titled "Police State," grapples with some of the issues the original collective protested — and features some graphic violence against stuffed animals.
As well as some indoctrination of small children wearing Pussy Riot masks, set to a jangly tune that's reminiscent of Matt & Kim's "Daylight" days.
Tolokonnikova says that the song — the first single off the upcoming album Nice Life — is meant to inspire listeners to take action and organize.
