Everyone's Favorite All-Girl Russian Punk Group Has A New Song And Its A Banger

Andrey Smirnov / AFP / Getty Images

In the years since they were jailed for playing an anti-Putin song in a Moscow church, Pussy Riot has transformed from an anonymous protest collective to real band, among other ventures. Part of that transition involved ditching of the masks that gave them anonymity and splitting up to set up separate projects under the Pussy Riot ~brand~.

In the years since they were jailed for playing an anti-Putin song in a Moscow church, Pussy Riot — or at least one of its members, Nadya Tolokonnikova — has transformed from an anonymous protest collective to real band, among other ventures. Part of that transition involved ditching the masks and their anti-capitalist rhetoric and splitting up to set up separate projects under the Pussy Riot ~brand~.

And the protests have kept coming, even as the music's appeal has broadened Two years ago, Tolokonnikova and Masha Alekhina released Pussy Riot's first English-language song, which dealt with police brutality and the death of Eric Garner. Just a few weeks ago, Alekhina staged a protest inside Trump Tower.