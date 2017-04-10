Here's Why The World Treats Chemical Weapons Differently Than The Regular Kind

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Speaking at a press conference, he declared that the use of chemical weapons by Syria against its people was a "red line" that the US would not tolerate being crossed. But that line was pretty definitively crossed in 2013, when the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad launched an attack that killed more than 1,000 people.

A military response was planned out and nearly put into place, but collapsed in the face of the United Kingdom not joining in the action and Obama's subsequent decision to seek approval for the strike from an unwilling Congress. The idea was totally scrapped after a Russian proposal to have Assad hand over chemical weapons to the United Nations for destruction. (Again, more on that in a second.)