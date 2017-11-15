Here's What You Need To Know About WTF Is Happening In Zimbabwe

Things are tense in Zimbabwe after Robert Mugabe, the country's president for the last nearly four decades, was put under house arrest by the country's military — and nobody sure exactly what's going to happen to him.
The Zimbabwean army insists that what's going on isn't a coup — they went on state-run television in the early hours of Wednesday to say as much.
Mugabe has been in office since 1980, the first black president of Zimbabwe, a southern African country formerly known as Rhodesia.
Despite claims of rigged elections in 1996, Mugabe was fairly popular internationally. That is until 2000, when he decided that if the United Kingdom wouldn't pay reparations for years of repression, he'd seize white-owned farms for redistribution.
Alongside the economic crisis, Mugabe's government increased its repression of political and human rights. The 2008 presidential elections saw Mugabe in a run-off with opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai — and things did not go well.
Throughout it all, Mugabe has stayed in favor with his fellow leaders throughout Africa, denouncing the West's interference in their countries and supporting his fellow leaders who had overstayed their mandates.
Last year, the latest civilian challenge to Mugabe's heavy-handed rule sprung up in the form of the #ThisFlag movement.
All the while, the ZANU-PF has seemed to remain at least nominally unified even as the debate over who should come after Mugabe — but that was shattered last week when Mugabe fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Nor did Mugabe's choice for Mnangagwa's successor — First Lady Grace Mugabe.
Grace has popularity among the Youth League of the ZANU-PF — and basically nowhere else in the country, as reports of her spending habits have given her the nickname "Gucci Grace."
On Monday, things escalated when Gen. Constantino Chiwenga, commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Force, told the press that Mugabe needed to knock it off, a rare public rebuke.
People throughout Harare, the capital city, began to worry on Tuesday as tanks were spotted moving through the streets, though it was unclear at the time whether the movements were routine.
As events played out on Wednesday, there was relatively little understanding inside or outside the country of what happens next. It's also unclear just who the "criminals" that are being targeted actually are.
