Here's What You Need To Know About WTF Is Happening In Zimbabwe

The military says that it isn't staging a coup — just targeting "criminals" around the longtime dictatorial president.

Posted on
Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Things are tense in Zimbabwe after Robert Mugabe, the country's president for the last nearly four decades, was put under house arrest by the country's military — and nobody sure exactly what's going to happen to him.

Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

The Zimbabwean army insists that what's going on isn't a coup — they went on state-run television in the early hours of Wednesday to say as much.

Instead, they say the military is targeting "criminals" around Mugabe — which leaves a huge question mark for what they actually intend to do with the 93-year-old president.

Mugabe has been in office since 1980, the first black president of Zimbabwe, a southern African country formerly known as Rhodesia.

Since the fall of the white minority government, Mugabe's ZANU-PF party has had near total control over the politics inside the country.
George Becker / AFP / Getty Images

Despite claims of rigged elections in 1996, Mugabe was fairly popular internationally. That is until 2000, when he decided that if the United Kingdom wouldn't pay reparations for years of repression, he'd seize white-owned farms for redistribution.

That policy led to the production of Zimbabwe's farms plummeting, causing food shortages in what was once known as the "breadbasket of Africa." That plus a host of international sanctions on Mugabe led to the country's economy collapsing and hyperinflation pushing prices higher and higher inside the country. In time, the country found itself eventually forced to print $100 trillion bills.
Str New / Reuters

Alongside the economic crisis, Mugabe's government increased its repression of political and human rights. The 2008 presidential elections saw Mugabe in a run-off with opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai — and things did not go well.

Mass protests hit the streets against Mugabe, even as police beat any dissenters during the campaign. In the end, Tsvangirai and Mugabe found themselves in a power-sharing agreement to end the bloodshed — but human rights violations went unpunished.In the 2013 rematch between the two, controversially Mugabe won by some 900,000 votes, despite irregularities that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission pointed out.
Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

Throughout it all, Mugabe has stayed in favor with his fellow leaders throughout Africa, denouncing the West's interference in their countries and supporting his fellow leaders who had overstayed their mandates.

Zinyange Auntony / AFP / Getty Images

Last year, the latest civilian challenge to Mugabe's heavy-handed rule sprung up in the form of the #ThisFlag movement.

Inspired by a preacher who'd posted a video of himself on his Facebook, draped in the country's flag and denouncing the hardships its citizens have faced, Zimbabweans began carrying the flag everywhere in protest before the authorities shut it down.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Inspired by a preacher who'd posted a video of himself on his Facebook, draped in the country's flag and denouncing the hardships its citizens have faced, Zimbabweans began carrying the flag everywhere in protest before the authorities shut it down.

All the while, the ZANU-PF has seemed to remain at least nominally unified even as the debate over who should come after Mugabe — but that was shattered last week when Mugabe fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa, like Mugabe a leader in the Zimbabwean revolution, had been by the president's side over the last 40 years. His dismissal over vague accusations of "disloyalty" over that time didn't sit well with many in the country, especially members of the security services.
Jekesai Njikizana / AFP / Getty Images

Nor did Mugabe's choice for Mnangagwa's successor — First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Grace, who is 40 years younger than Mugabe, has been high on the list of potential successors should the nonagenarian president either step down or die while in office. In 2014, she was bumped up to run the ZANU-PF's Women's League, giving her a seat on the party's ruling council and the party began to talk up how skilled a politician she is.
Jekesai Njikizana / AFP / Getty Images

Grace has popularity among the Youth League of the ZANU-PF — and basically nowhere else in the country, as reports of her spending habits have given her the nickname "Gucci Grace."

Earlier this year, she got in trouble for allegedly assaulting a young woman in South Africa, needing to use diplomatic immunity to return home without going on trial. And in October, she had to deny that she was actually poisoning Mnangawawa.
Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters

On Monday, things escalated when Gen. Constantino Chiwenga, commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Force, told the press that Mugabe needed to knock it off, a rare public rebuke.

“It is with humility and effort that we come before you to pronounce the indisputable reality that there is instability in ZANU-PF,” Chiwenga said in a statement Monday, demanding that the president stop his purge. “Today it is observed anxiety in the country at large.”
Jekesai Njikizana / AFP / Getty Images

People throughout Harare, the capital city, began to worry on Tuesday as tanks were spotted moving through the streets, though it was unclear at the time whether the movements were routine.

- / AFP / Getty Images

As events played out on Wednesday, there was relatively little understanding inside or outside the country of what happens next. It's also unclear just who the "criminals" that are being targeted actually are.

There have been reports that members of Zimbabwe's elite are being targeted for arrest and rumors that Grace Mugabe has fled the country entirely. So far the only world leader who's managed to speak to Mugabe is South Africa's Jacob Zuma who's office issued this statement: "President Zuma spoke to President Robert Mugabe earlier today who indicated that he was confined to his home but said that he was fine."
- / AFP / Getty Images

Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

