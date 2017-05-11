Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
World

The Russian Photographer Who Was In The Oval Office Has A Message For The US Press

Alexandr Scherbak, a photographer with Russian state-run news agency TASS, scolded his US counterparts for "delusional accusations" in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Posted on
Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Among the many concerns raised after Wednesday's meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was just who captured the moment on film.

US press was kept out of the awkardly timed meeting. But the Russian delegation brought in a photographer of their own to capture the moment.
/ AP

US press was kept out of the awkardly timed meeting. But the Russian delegation brought in a photographer of their own to capture the moment.

Those photos were then distributed to the Associated Press as being courtesy of the "Russian Foreign Ministry," which upset even more people.

/ AP

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova posted one of the shots on Facebook, captioning it as "epic" and tagging the photographer: Alexandr Scherbak.

Christopher Miller @ChristopherJM

"Epic photo," says Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman.

Reply Retweet Favorite

“Apparently the TASS person was admitted at the request of the Russian Foreign Ministry as the official photographer for the Russian side,” TASS Washington bureau chief, Andrei Sitov, told Talking Points Memo after earlier saying there was no photographer from his bureau present for the meeting. “He is permanently assigned to cover FM Lavrov. His pictures from the meeting are available at the Russian FM’s Flickr. I was not even aware of this.”

Sherbak's presence in the Oval Office didn't just raise red flags about press access. Some asked whether the photographer went through proper security checks.

@ColinKahl No, it was not.
David S. Cohen @cohendavid

@ColinKahl No, it was not.

Reply Retweet Favorite

David Cohen, a former deputy CIA director, said on Twitter that it "was not" a good idea to let a Russian government photographer into the Oval.

Scherbak, a photographer with Russian state-owned media outlet TASS, took to Facebook on Thursday to defend himself in a post addressed "to the American media."

'I must admit, for me this is nonsense,' Scherbak wrote in Russian. 'I'm a private person and I have never commented on my work before, but this hysteria regarding my shooting at the White House made me write these lines personally.'

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: ascherbak

"I must admit, for me this is nonsense," Scherbak wrote in Russian. "I'm a private person and I have never commented on my work before, but this hysteria regarding my shooting at the White House made me write these lines personally."

In the post, Sherbak describes the process he went through to get into the White House after Lavrov's meeting at the State Department earlier that day.

'I was taken by a representative from the Americans, brought to the White House, I went through a routine scan on the scanner, a personal inspection, then got sniffed by the dogs,' he wrote. 'Then we went to the White House, where I waited in one of the rooms for the arrival of our delegation.''On the shoot itself, I went with only two cameras,' Sherbek continued, with everything else, including his cell phone, left behind. According to him, the shoot was normal, with a handshake, an exchange of pleasantries, and then shortly after the meeting began, he was escorted back to the room where he'd been waiting before. They then had a press conference at the Russian embassy, then left the country, he says.
/ AP

"I was taken by a representative from the Americans, brought to the White House, I went through a routine scan on the scanner, a personal inspection, then got sniffed by the dogs," he wrote. "Then we went to the White House, where I waited in one of the rooms for the arrival of our delegation."

"On the shoot itself, I went with only two cameras," Sherbek continued, with everything else, including his cell phone, left behind. According to him, the shoot was normal, with a handshake, an exchange of pleasantries, and then shortly after the meeting began, he was escorted back to the room where he'd been waiting before. They then had a press conference at the Russian embassy, then left the country, he says.

Sherbak ended his post with an appeal to "American journalists not to lose their sense of professional dignity."

'I have been working as a professional photojournalist for many years, and, for the first time, I have to deal with such absurdities and delusional accusations,' he said.
/ AP

"I have been working as a professional photojournalist for many years, and, for the first time, I have to deal with such absurdities and delusional accusations," he said.

Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With World