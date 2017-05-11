The Russian Photographer Who Was In The Oval Office Has A Message For The US Press

/ AP

"I was taken by a representative from the Americans, brought to the White House, I went through a routine scan on the scanner, a personal inspection, then got sniffed by the dogs," he wrote. "Then we went to the White House, where I waited in one of the rooms for the arrival of our delegation."

"On the shoot itself, I went with only two cameras," Sherbek continued, with everything else, including his cell phone, left behind. According to him, the shoot was normal, with a handshake, an exchange of pleasantries, and then shortly after the meeting began, he was escorted back to the room where he'd been waiting before. They then had a press conference at the Russian embassy, then left the country, he says.