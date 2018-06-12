Congrats To Greece And "North Macedonia" For Finally Agreeing On A Name

Most of you reading this are probably too young to remember a time when there was a country called "Yugoslavia" — it broke apart after the fall of the Soviet Union.
And you're definitely too young to remember a time when the map looked like this, when the Macedonian Empire, shown here in purple, stretched across a huge part of Europe and Asia.
That's all thanks to this guy, Alexander the Great*, who conquered all of that territory by the time he was 32. (He died not long after and the empire slowly dissolved, but that's neither here nor there.)
Modern-day Greeks absolutely LOVE Alexander, since Macedon was a Greek kingdom back in the day. He's their boy. Their dude. Their guy.
This all matters because when Yugoslavia broke apart, one of the countries to emerge from it was this lil' guy, which wanted to be known as the Republic of Macedonia.
That didn't sit well at all with Greece, who rejected the country calling itself "Macedonia" almost immediately.
It wasn't until 1995 that the two came to an interim agreement under UN auspices that the country would be referred to as "the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia," or FYROM, until they worked out a more permanent solution.
But in the meantime, that hasn't stopped Greece from keeping the FYROM out of every international organization it could until the naming dispute ended.
The two sides have tried to negotiate a compromise over the years, usually involving Greece demanding some kind of modifier to the name "Macedonia" — or rejecting the name altogether for "Skopje," the name of the capital city — and the FYROM rejecting it.
Among the names debated:
• "Constitutional Republic of Macedonia"
• "Democratic Republic of Macedonia"
• "Independent Republic of Macedonia"
• "New Republic of Macedonia"
• "Republic of Upper Macedonia"
• "Republic of New Macedonia"
• "Republic of Northern Macedonia"
• "Republic of Upper Macedonia"
• "Republic of Vardar Macedonia"
• "Republic of Macedonia (Skopje)"
Last year, Zoran Zaev became the new prime minister of the FYROM, vowing to move quickly to resolve the naming dispute after almost a decade of nationalist government dragging its feet.
Finally, on Tuesday, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced that the two countries had reached a deal, ending more than a quarter century's worth of disputes.
Zaev confirmed the news in a press conference and series of tweets, officially declaring that his country's new name in English would be the Republic of North Macedonia.
But, fair warning, this all could still collapse! The new North Macedonia still needs to clear the name change via referendum — and Greece won't ratify the agreement until the name is official on North Macedonia's end.
