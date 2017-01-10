Ghana’s President Ripped Off A Bunch Of US Presidents In His Inaugural Speech

4. The new president’s communications director took to Facebook to issue a mea culpa for the “mistake.”

“My attention has been drawn to references being made to a statement in the speech delivered by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at his swearing in on Saturday, January 7, 2017, which was not duly acknowledged,” Eugene Arhin wrote. “I unreservedly apologise for the non-acknowledgement of this quote to the original author. It was a complete oversight, and never deliberate. It is insightful to note that in the same speech were quotes from J.B Danquah, Dr. K.A. Busia, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and the Bible which were all duly attributed and acknowledged.”