World

John Kerry Brought His Dog To His Final State Department Press Briefing

His name is Ben and he is a good boy as duly recognized under treaty and international law.

Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. If you’ve been paying close attention to world news lately, you probably feel kind of like this.

View this image ›

20th Century Fox

2. And it’s probably for that reason that outgoing Secretary of State John Kerry brought his dog, Ben, in for his final press briefing at the department.

View this embed ›

4. “Finally, someone with some intelligence at the podium,” one reporter joked, prompting Kerry to sic his ferocious beast on the unlucky soul.

View this image ›

C-SPAN

5. Kerry then had a ruff time negotiating with Ben to settle down and behave but, being a non-state actor, the ambarkssador doesn’t play by the normal rules of diplomacy.

View this image ›

C-SPAN

KERRY: C’mere, buddy, sit, sit. C’mon.

He’s itchy, I don’t know what it is. Ben. Ben. Down. Please. Please. Please. Come on. Down. I know you can do it.

He’ll be good. I promise you. He’s good. He’s actually getting disciplined.

6. Ben has been a known entity around the State Depawtment for awhile now, even tweeting under the handle @Diplomutt.

Having some fun celebrating #EarthDay and my birthday with @JohnKerry at the @StateDept.

— Benjamin F. Kerry (@DiploMutt)

7. The last time he was hanging out at Foggy Bottom was back in 2014 during “Take Your Child to Work Day,” where Kerry had a bone to pick with him over his refusal to display pupper etiquette.

The last time he was hanging out at Foggy Bottom was back in 2014 during "Take Your Child to Work Day," where Kerry had a bone to pick with him over his refusal to display pupper etiquette.

View this image ›

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

8. Ben was sometimes a little too honest about his thoughts on Kerry’s speeches, but they never found themselves hot around the collar.

Ben was sometimes a little too honest about his thoughts on Kerry's speeches, but they never found themselves hot around the collar.

View this image ›

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

“We’ve put in 1.4 million miles, 91 countries,” Kerry said of his time at the State Department when speaking to reporters on Thursday. The State Department was not immediately able to provide information on just how many of those miles were spent with a doggo by his side.

Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.
