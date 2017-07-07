Sections

World

Build A Hamburger And We'll Tell You Which G20 Leader You Are

Get it? Because they're meeting in Hamburg, Germany? Ah, you get it.

Posted on
Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Currently the heads of the world's 20 largest economies are meeting in Hamburg, Germany, to discuss pressing issues like trade, immigration, and climate change.

Ludovic Marin / AFP / Getty Images

But that's not what we care about right now. Hamburg, as you may have guessed, prides itself on being the home of the hamburger.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

So, because it's honestly the lowest hanging fruit possible, here's a quiz to determine which G20 leader you are based on what kind of hamburger you'd eat!

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

(We're guessing most of you are making like South African President Jacob Zuma in this picture, but whatever, we think it's clever.)

  1. Getty Images

  2. DronG/iStock/Getty Images

  3. Getty Images

  4. Getty Images

  5. Getty Images

  6. Getty Images

  7. Getty Images

Build A Hamburger And We'll Tell You Which G20 Leader You Are

You got: US President Donald Trump

Enjoy your big league burger! You'll probably wind up eating it alone, but that's fine, that's OK.

US President Donald Trump
You got: French President Emmanuel Macron

Hon hon hon! Your burger reflects a refined taste — but nobody is quite sure how it's going to work out for you in the long run.

French President Emmanuel Macron
AFP / CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT
You got: Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto

You might not be that popular at home, but when set among the staid and boring types of the world, you feel like you shine.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto
Dan Kitwood- WPA Pool/Getty Images
You got: German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Ja, your burger is sensible and steady like you, with just enough Teutonic charm to win over detractors. Plus: beer.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel
REUTERS/Yves Herman
You got: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Hip, with it, trendy, you and your burger are all of these things. Sure, some of your defining traits may feel a little overplayed or forced, but you're here for it anyway.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
REUTERS/Adrees Latif
You got: UK Prime Minister Theresa May

Some might call your burger "dull" or "not that personable," but to you, it's got a certain awkward, delicious charm to it.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May
REUTERS/Neil Hall
You got: Chinese President Xi Jinping

You and your burger both look toward the future. You have a desire to try to take what's good about something new and blend it with what you find familiar.

Chinese President Xi Jinping
Jason Lee-Pool/Getty Images
You got: Russian President Vladimir Putin

You go against the grain with an almost wild delight and your burger definitely reflects that. You may not be that popular, but you know who you are and where your strengths lie.

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Komandir/Courtesy of SHOWTIME
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Connect With World