Currently the heads of the world's 20 largest economies are meeting in Hamburg, Germany, to discuss pressing issues like trade, immigration, and climate change.
But that's not what we care about right now. Hamburg, as you may have guessed, prides itself on being the home of the hamburger.
So, because it's honestly the lowest hanging fruit possible, here's a quiz to determine which G20 leader you are based on what kind of hamburger you'd eat!
Build A Hamburger And We'll Tell You Which G20 Leader You Are
Enjoy your big league burger! You'll probably wind up eating it alone, but that's fine, that's OK.
Hon hon hon! Your burger reflects a refined taste — but nobody is quite sure how it's going to work out for you in the long run.
You might not be that popular at home, but when set among the staid and boring types of the world, you feel like you shine.
Ja, your burger is sensible and steady like you, with just enough Teutonic charm to win over detractors. Plus: beer.
Hip, with it, trendy, you and your burger are all of these things. Sure, some of your defining traits may feel a little overplayed or forced, but you're here for it anyway.
Some might call your burger "dull" or "not that personable," but to you, it's got a certain awkward, delicious charm to it.
You and your burger both look toward the future. You have a desire to try to take what's good about something new and blend it with what you find familiar.
You go against the grain with an almost wild delight and your burger definitely reflects that. You may not be that popular, but you know who you are and where your strengths lie.
