A Russian Journalist Was Shot And Killed In His Home In Ukraine

Prominent Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, a fierce critic of the Kremlin, was shot and killed Tuesday in Ukraine. Initial reports indicated that Babchenko, 41, was shot in the back while in his home in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. Kiev Police confirmed on Facebook that a journalist had been killed, saying that the man's wife had initially called after finding her husband covered in blood. Ayder Muzhdabaev, a fellow journalist, first reported the shooting on Facebook. After serving in the Russian military, Babchenko, who fought in both of Russia's wars in the Chechnya region of the country, became a war correspondent and eventual government critic. His book on his time in the military, One Soldier's War, was translated into English in 2007.

The author of this book Arkady Babchenko is killed by Russia today in Kiev



"Writing was the only thing that helped," he told the Guardian at the time of his experience leaving the military. "If I hadn't started writing, I might have lost myself to drink. It was the only real cure. When a person comes back from war, from prison, from any extreme situation, he has to get it out from inside himself. The whole horrific experience — he needs to vent it." "In Moscow, people didn't want to know. So I started to write." Last year, he became the subject of a targeted harassment campaign after commenting on Facebook about a military plane crash en route to Syria; the campaign prompted him to flee the country for Ukraine after years of dealing with Kremlin pushback.

In his last posts on Facebook and Twitter, Babchenko reflected on a general who refused to let him onto a helicopter four years ago while covering the war in Ukraine. The helicopter was shot down, leaving Babchenko to marvel on his luck and refer to that day as a "second birthday" in his posts.

The reaction among Babchenko's fellow journalists was swift, shifting between incredulity to dismay:

I spent many days with this brave reporter on the frontlines in Ukraine. He was a Chechen war veteran and later a passionate journalist who wrote about the horrors of Russia’s post-Soviet conflicts. At this point I’m just hoping these reports are a mistake https://t.co/7Quv4X2z5K

Babchenko has been a veteran war & investigative reporter, lately was based & working out of Kyiv. He was shot right next to his apartment. It is a 2nd high-profile assassination of a journalist in Ukraine in less than two years. My hands are really shaking typing this, sorry https://t.co/Y4vm9SQ5qY

His reporting out of eastern Ukraine attracted scathing criticism by Russian state media.

Arkady Babchenko, a firebrand journalist always critical of the Kremlin, shot to death in Kiev. We used to work together in Novaya gazeta... https://t.co/BnkJVcVhKI

The last killing of a Russian journalist in Ukraine occurred in 2016. Pavel Sheremet's murder, caused by a bomb planted in his car, has not been solved.

Babchenko's killing comes just two weeks before Russia is set to host the World Cup, an event that's due to bring greater attention — and scrutiny — to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Anton Gerashchenko, a former adviser to Ukraine's minister of the interior and current member of parliament, posted on Facebook that the investigation will likely examine "actions of Russian intelligence agencies to remove those who prevent and further poison the consciousness of Russians' truth about what is actually happening in Russia and Ukraine." According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, before Tuesday there were 27 journalists who had been murdered this year in connection with their work. In the last decade, of the more than 600 journalists worldwide confirmed killed for their work, 11 of them were murdered in Russia. That number grows much higher when taking into account Russian reporters killed outside of the country and how many of their deaths have been ruled "accidental" by the Russian government.

