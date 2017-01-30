It’s Messed Up The US Took Slaves But Now Rejects Refugees: African Union Chief
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma had some words for the “very country to which many of our people were taken as slaves during the transatlantic slave trade.”
1. Outgoing head of the African Union, South Africa’s Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, didn’t mince words on Monday when addressing Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees.
The action affects three countries that are among the 53 members of the African Union: Somalia, Libya, and Sudan. People with passports from those three countries — as well as Syria, Iran, Iraq, and Yemen — have been barred from entering the US for a period of three months.
2. And so she addressed the assembled AU representatives who’d gathered in Ethiopia like this:
“The very country to which many of our people were taken as slaves during the transatlantic slave trade has now decided to ban refugees from some of our countries,” she declared. “What do we do about this? Indeed, this is one of the greatest challenges to our unity and solidarity.”
3. BuzzFeed News was not present for the statement from Dlamini-Zuma, whose term as chair ended soon after her address, but we can assume the reactions went like this:
4. Or something like this:
5. Or maybe this:
6. Or, in a word:
- The Washington state attorney general and the Council on American-Islamic Relations are each suing President Trump, with their lawsuits calling his immigration order a "Muslim ban" and denouncing it as unconstitutional.
- Barack Obama spoke out against President Trump's travel ban — his first public comments since leaving the White House — saying he "fundamentally disagrees" with discrimination based on faith or religion.
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed solidarity with Canada's Muslim community in the wake of the Quebec City mosque shooting that left six dead, saying "we will defend you, we love you."
- The hashtag "Boycott Starbucks" is trending on Twitter after Trump supporters became upset over the coffee giant's pledge to hire 10,000 refugees ☕✋