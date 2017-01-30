Get Our News App
All The Best Deals On The Internet Today
This Couple Broke Up For A Week And Came Back… video
Lasagna-Stuffed Peppers
World

It’s Messed Up The US Took Slaves But Now Rejects Refugees: African Union Chief

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma had some words for the “very country to which many of our people were taken as slaves during the transatlantic slave trade.”

Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Outgoing head of the African Union, South Africa’s Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, didn’t mince words on Monday when addressing Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees.

Outgoing head of the African Union, South Africa's Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, didn't mince words on Monday when addressing Donald Trump's executive order on refugees.

View this image ›

Rajesh Jantilal / AFP / Getty Images

The action affects three countries that are among the 53 members of the African Union: Somalia, Libya, and Sudan. People with passports from those three countries — as well as Syria, Iran, Iraq, and Yemen — have been barred from entering the US for a period of three months.

2. And so she addressed the assembled AU representatives who’d gathered in Ethiopia like this:

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

“The very country to which many of our people were taken as slaves during the transatlantic slave trade has now decided to ban refugees from some of our countries,” she declared. “What do we do about this? Indeed, this is one of the greatest challenges to our unity and solidarity.”

3. BuzzFeed News was not present for the statement from Dlamini-Zuma, whose term as chair ended soon after her address, but we can assume the reactions went like this:

View this image ›

Comedy Central

4. Or something like this:

View this image ›

Starz / Via giphy.com

5. Or maybe this:

View this image ›

giphy.com

6. Or, in a word:

View this image ›

New Line Cinema

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
This Is What John Hurt Meant To Me And Millions Of Gay Men

by Patrick Strudwick

Connect With World
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing