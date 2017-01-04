Get Our News App
A Mob-Linked Trump Friend Registered A Bunch Of Trump-Related Domains In Asia

Joseph “Joey No Socks” Cinque’s American Academy of Hospitality Sciences listed the Trump Organization’s general counsel as the email contact for the sites.

Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. A firm whose chairman has ties to the mob — and President-elect Donald Trump — has registered at least two dozen web domains in Asia using Trump’s name and properties.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Joseph “Joey No Socks” Cinque — who was convicted of possessing stolen property in 1989 and in a New York magazine profile talked about his relationship with the Gotti crime family — is the chairman of the American Association of Hospitality Sciences, which presents the “Star Diamond” award annually to restaurants, golf courses, and other establishments for “true excellence in hospitality.”

2. The group has awarded Trump’s establishments several such plaques but, as the Associated Press has reported, roughly half of the group’s thirty trustees are friends or business associates of Trump.

Jeff Horwitz / AP

3. Cinque himself has recently been in the news for his appearance at Trump’s New Year’s Eve party at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

In a video of the event, obtained by the Palm Springs Daily News, Cinque can be seen next to Trump fist-pumping as the president-elect pledges to cut taxes and dismantle Obamacare.

In May, Trump told the AP that he was not close to Cinque and that he was unaware of his criminal background. “If a guy’s going to give you an award, you take it,” Trump said at the time. “You don’t tend to look up his whole life story.”

4. The connection between the AAHS and Trump Organization apparently extends to Asia, where several domains with keywords for Trump properties and families members are registered.

5. In the who.is information for these sites, the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences is clearly listed as the registrant of the domain, though no sites have been built that direct to them.

6. Aside from sites related to Trump’s businesses, such as TrumpWorldTower.asia, sites using Trump’s grown children’s names are also registered under the AAHS’s name.

7. And some of the purchases go back as far as 2008, with the Trump Organization’s general counsel listed as the email point of contact.

8. These are among the domains that have been purchased by the AAHS:

donaldjtrumpjr.asia
donaldtrump.asia
donaldtrumpjr.asia
dontrumpjr.asia
erictrump.asia
ivankatrump.asia
ivankamtrump.asia
maralagoclub.asia
residencesattrumpnationalgolfclub.asia
thedonald.asia
themaralagoclub.asia
theresidencesattrumpnationalgolfclub.asia
thetrumporganization.asia
thetrumpspa.asia
thetrumpworldtower.asia
tihtbeijing.com
tihtguangzhou.com
tihtshenzen.com
trumpfinancial.asia
trumpspa.asia
trumptowerbeijing.com
trumptowerguangzhou.com
trumpworldtower.asia

9. When reached, a lawyer for the AAHS who handles the firm’s intellectual property asked for more details about the domains registered under AAHS’s name, then declined to respond to more substantive questions.

Jonathan Fickies / AP Images for Mexico Tourism Board

Neither the Trump Organization nor the presidential transition team immediately responded to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News about the nature of the relationship between the companies in purchasing the domains.

Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.
