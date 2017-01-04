A Mob-Linked Trump Friend Registered A Bunch Of Trump-Related Domains In Asia

Joseph “ Joey No Socks ” Cinque — who was convicted of possessing stolen property in 1989 and in a New York magazine profile talked about his relationship with the Gotti crime family — is the chairman of the American Association of Hospitality Sciences, which presents the “Star Diamond” award annually to restaurants, golf courses, and other establishments for “true excellence in hospitality.”

3. Cinque himself has recently been in the news for his appearance at Trump’s New Year’s Eve party at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

At Trump's pay-for-access party on NYE, he gave his remarks next to Joey "No Socks" Cinque, a known associate of Jo… https://t.co/WUw2Dsv6i6 — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson)

In a video of the event, obtained by the Palm Springs Daily News, Cinque can be seen next to Trump fist-pumping as the president-elect pledges to cut taxes and dismantle Obamacare.

In May, Trump told the AP that he was not close to Cinque and that he was unaware of his criminal background. “If a guy’s going to give you an award, you take it,” Trump said at the time. “You don’t tend to look up his whole life story.”

