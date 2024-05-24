BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    30 Wayfair Kitchen Organization Products So Good They’ll Bring A Tear To Your Eye

    Imagine looking at your kitchen and seeing everything in its proper place. Nothing could be more beautiful.

    by Harry Levin

    1. An all-pan organizer that'll keep your pans, pots, and lids in one place. It's also adjustable for different sizes of items and fits on the counter. Remember when pots and pans were a pain to store? Not anymore.

    The organizer with six different pots in it
    Promising review: "Great price and quality. Just what I needed to get that eyesore pot cabinet organized finally."  —Jan

    Price: $24.99 

    2. A dual-spout cereal dispenser so you can keep your favorite morning snack as fresh as possible. Plus if you're into those fruity cereals it will add some colorful fun to the kitchen.

    red cereal dispenser on kitchen counter
    Promising review: “My 5-year-old won’t have cereal any other way. This is a smart idea for storing cereal, dispensing cereal and keeping it fresh. Love it.” —Bethany

    Price: $28.99+ (available in four colors)  

    3. A 12-piece knife block set that comes with all the knives you need to chef up some seriously good meals. Plus, this keeps them all safely tucked in one place. Win-win.

    wooden block with knives
    This set includes a 3-inch paring knife, 7-inch Santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, sharpening steel, and a hardwood block. 

    Promising review: "Perfect set at a perfect price! Very good quality." —Mary

    Price: $90 (originally $296.50)

    4. A pots and pans pegboard because having everything in your kitchen shoved into drawers just isn't working for you anymore. Plus this item comes in over 30 colors so it can fit literally any color scheme in any kitchen.

    Wayfair, Rebecca / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this! Needed to make sense of the pots and pans in our small kitchen. Always challenging to get them out of the cabinet they were in. Now we have easy access and a cabinet that is far more organized." —Chris

    Price: $71.99+ (originally $99.99+; available in 35 color variations)

    5. A bread box that is the perfect fit for all those fresh ryes and sourdoughs you've been baking since the pandemic. It's also good for some classic Wonder Bread. But that's the beauty of the bread box — you can store your favorite loaves in something other than plastic wrap and add a little decor to a bare countertop.

    The breadbox sitting on a countertop
    Debbie/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Bread box came in earlier than expected and it’s perfect!! I was able to fit a box of crackers, four packs laying perfectly side by side in the bottom, bread, and hamburger buns no problem." —Cindy

    Price: $50+ (originally $73.99+; available in three colors)

    6. A stoneware crock to keep all the "must-have" utensils (spoons, spatulas, etc.) out of the messy cabinet drawer and in arm's reach.

    The utensil crock on a countertop
    Promising review: "As described, it keeps my utensils ready. I don’t have to open a drawer and look for something I need." —Elizabeth

    Price: $23.99

    7. A set of two lid and spoon rests perfect for any kitchen setup that's short on space — how many times have you wondered where the heck to put those things when you're cooking without making a mess on the counter? With one purchase, that thought will be a thing of the past.

    The lid and spoon rest holding a lid and spoon on a kitchen counter
    Promising review: “Love this! No more wet all over my counter. Plus I can use for a large and small lid at the same time. Or an extra spoon rest.” —Laura

    Price: $23.99 (available in two colors) 

    8. A 14-piece set of refrigerator bins because true kitchen cleanliness starts inside the fridge. Let the organization reverberate out into the rest of the kitchen (looking at you pots and pans cabinet).

    Open fridge stocked with various foods and organized fridge bins
    This set includes two wide bins, two narrow bins, one can dispenser, one egg tray, a matching lid, two ice cube trays, four bin/shelve liners, and one magnetic whiteboard and marker.

    Promising review: "These bins are great for organizing groceries and keeping the refrigerator clean." —Audrey

    Price: $24.99

    9. A revolving stainless-steel spice rack that will keep garlic, thyme, oregano, and all your fave spices together like one big happy family. Bonus: no more rooting through the cabinet just to find the fennel seeds you used that one time and never touched again except for right now when you suddenly need it again. Just give this baby a spin and – voila!

    The rotating spice rack filled with spice jars on a kitchen counter
    Promising review: “I absolutely love this spice rack set! It looks amazing and the free refills are such an amazing bonus. I highly recommend this product!” —Sophia

    Price: $43.21 (originally $60)

    10. Or if you're low on counter space, this spice drawer organizer gives you easy and immediate access to all your favorite meal upgrades.

    The rack in a drawer with spices on it
    Jeanne / Wayfair

    Promising review: "So many ohhhs and ahhhs over this simple addition to our kitchen. Very happy to have my spices organized. Works great." —Jeanne

    Price: $74.99+ (originally $98.99+; available in three sizes)

    11. A mug tree to give your mugs their own special place in the kitchen (and keep them from clogging up all of your shelves). Who knew those handles could be used in such an adorable way?

    a reviewer photo of mugs on the mug tree
    Tracey / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Practical and attractive! Exactly what I was looking for! Fits perfectly under my cabinets and leaves counter space!!" —Vicky

    Price: $29.99+ (originally $35.99)

    12. A super customizable slide-out shelf that'll save your arms the hassle of having to reach into the back of the cabinets under the counter. You'll probably save your back some hassle, too.

    The shelves holding pots and pans
    Promising review: "We are in the middle of a kitchen reno, so I ordered these for our pantry area to make it more useful, and I'm OBSESSED with them!! Easy to install after I did the first one and knew what I was doing! They are the perfect size for my pantry, LOVE they were customizable, and they feel sturdy and great quality. Very happy with the purchase!" —Lauren

    Price: $89.99+ (originally $119.99+; available in over 400 sizes and in four colors)

    13. A solid wood book stand because when the kitchen gets upgraded so do the recipes. And those recipes are going to need this stand to stay just where you want them.

    The cook book holder with an open book
    Promising review: "Perfect for my kitchen! Comes exactly as pictured and sturdy enough for a heavy cookbook." —Monica

    Price: $25.01 (originally $29.99)

    14. A nine-bottle wall wine rack so you can show off your collection before you get to sippin'. You won't be thinking, "Where's that bottle of chardonnay?" minutes before your guests arrive for dinner.

    The wine rack with bottles in it
    Promising review: Love this wine rack! We just finished remodeling our kitchen and I wanted a solution that got our wine off the counter or floor. This is a great solution with a simple design that is easy to hang up. Definitely recommend." —Samantha

    Price: $68.99

    15. A set of eight airtight containers for all the stuff that used to go stale in five seconds because it wasn't in an air-tight container. Plus, it'll give an "I hired a professional organizer" vibe to your pantry.

    airtight containers filled with different snacks and nuts on kitchen counter
    Dhamyaa / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Researched all over the internet and finally found the right size for storage containers. The black labels and white pens are very clear. A nice way to organize and helps prevent over buying food you don't need to purchase. These containers should be at the top of your listing." —Helene

    Price: $48.27 

    16. A sleek double trash can with a motion sensor to take as much hassle out of throwing trash away as possible. You'll still have to empty it, but at least you won't have to open it every time.

    A user review photo of the trash can
    Monica / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is awesome! It is sleek and we’ve gotten quite a few compliments on it. We’ve had this trash can for five months now. We have only had to replace the batteries once and we use it all day long with three people living in the house. It eliminates the need for two separate trash cans because one side is for ‘trash’ and the other for ‘recycle’." —Kim

    Price: $85.81 

    17. A magnetic spice rack because you need all the counter space you can get, and that fridge is just ready and waiting to give your spices a new home.

    The magnetic rack holding jars of spices
    Promising review: "I absolutely love this. It's one of those items that people didn't think to use on their fridge and it interestingly is a conversation starter. I never thought of putting spices on my refrigerator. I will most likely purchase a couple more." —Vyntz

    Price: $35

    18. A bar cart with wheels for maximum party portability. Keep it settled in the kitchen for easy martini access or take it wherever the party decides to go. And, your fancy flute glasses and bottles will look very organized.

    Gold-tone bar cart with with wine rack, glasses and wine on cart
    Promising review: "Perfect addition to the decor of my house. It organizes all my wine and cocktail supplies, and I couldn’t be happier with my purchase!" —Erica

    Price: $169.99+ (originally $249.99+; available in four colors)

    19. A kitchen island that adds counter space, storage, a seating area, and even more style to your kitchen. That's like four upgrades in one. Pretty sweet.

    White kitchen island with shelving on the bottom, wooden table top, and bar stool
    Promising review: "Perfect for smaller apartments. I love how it serves the purpose of a kitchen island and small dining table. The table looks nice and it is sturdy." —Vnyc

    Price: $217.99+ (available in four colors)

    20. A seven-piece stackable kitchen canister set that's airtight, leakproof, and freezer-safe for anything that needs that extra layer of protection. Fill these babies with some candy or nuts for an extra pop of color on your counter or stack them to create some cool color combos in your cabinet.

    The canister set storing various foods on a kitchen counter
    This set includes one 1.9 liter canister, two 1.2 liter canisters, two 0.8 liter canisters, and two 0.5 liter canisters.

    Promising review: “Absolutely love them. They are so easy to use...airtight...very solid and durable.” —Asha

    Price: $40.99

    21. A glass Pyrex storage container set to ensure you can heat up just about anything in the microwave. These durable containers work great for organizing meal prep or dinner leftovers.

    The container set
    The set includes one 8.1-ounce, one 48.7-ounce, one 56.8-ounce, two 16.2-ounce, two 32.4-ounce, and two 24.3-ounce containers with lids.

    Promising review: "I love these! I'm done with plastic containers. These are great and they stack into each other with the lids on so you don't need much cabinet space to store them. Leftovers stored in these glass containers can be put in the microwave to rewarm. Fantastic!!!" —Rebecca

    Price: $42.06 (originally $49.99) 

    22. A chrome baker's rack storage shelf that'll double your kitchen storage and help you easily locate that jar of flour, favorite cookbook, or baking appliance.

    The bakers rack with decor and appliances on it
    Maria / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is just what we needed to free up some counter space in our tiny kitchen. It’s easy to assemble (use a rubber mallet to fully seat the shelves) and looks great. The wood shelf on this is a quality piece, made from bamboo, unlike others that are nothing more than particle board. This is the one you want!" —John

    Price: $135.99

    23. A pair of wall-mounted utensil racks because your walls are prime space for organization, too. Make use of them to their fullest potential with this handy product. Plus when stuff is hanging you know exactly where it is. No need to search through drawers.

    The racks holding pots, pans, and cooking tools
    It comes with matching hooks.

    Promising review: "These are such a fun way to add storage in a small kitchen. Great quality and functionality!" —Jaclyn

    Price: $30.99+ for two (available in three sizes)

    24. And to truly make the most of your wall space, these rustic wooden shelves will do the trick. You can put literally anything on a shelf. Knife blocks, appliances, spices. It all has a place.

    Leslie/Wayfair, Sarah/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Works perfectly in my small kitchen. Needed some additional space for dishes and these are so great. Especially for the price." —Hillary

    Price: $115.99+ (available in 16 sizes and four finishes)

    25. A wine bottle and glass rack so you can pour yourself a nice, luxurious drink immediately after your long work day. When you're jonesin' for a pour, this process needs to be as fast as possible.

    The rack installed under cabinets
    Promising review: "This wine bottle/glass rack is exactly what I was looking for, I replaced a wine rack that I had sitting on my counter for this hanging rack and it gave me that space back on my counter, just what I needed for my small kitchen. It looks great!! Very easy to assemble and install." —Tomika

    Price: $43.99+ (available in two finishes)

    26. A sleek Simplehuman paper towel holder to make some more room on the counter. Paper towels operate better horizontally, anyway. Now, you can just effortlessly roll them out, which means faster cleanups.

    The paper towel holder mounted under cabinets
    Promising review: "As described. I wouldn’t normally spend so much for paper towel holder but worth every penny. Sturdy and only one sheet comes off at a time. Highly recommend." —dtowle60

    Price: $29.99

    27. A GE 7-in-1 toaster oven and air fryer so you can have one kitchen appliance on the counter instead of, well, seven. This baby is so powerful it's almost like a full kitchen in a sleek, compact package.

    A model removing french fries from the toast oven, which has a wired basket
    It fits four to six slices of bread at once. The seven cooking modes are: air fry, bake, toast, keep warm, broil, roast, and convection. It comes with a rack, a baking pan, and air fryer accessories.

    I've purchased this toaster not once, but TWICE, as presents (one for my newlywed friends and one for my grandma) and both times it was well received. If you're looking for a toaster oven/air fryer that truly works well without too many frills, I can whole-heartedly recommend this model. One thing to note is that it's pretty large, which can be either a pro or con, depending on how much counter space you have.

    Price: $124.24 (originally $179.99)

    28. A pantry cabinet for the many people out there who don't have a pantry built into their kitchen. One day soon we'll have our dream kitchen with a pantry that is always full of the most wonderful snacks and treats. But for now, this will do just fine.

    The white pantry with two cabinets and two drawers, featuring glass doors on the top half
    Promising review: "We needed more storage in our kitchen with only a small space to fit something, and this was perfect! There are plenty of shelves for everything I needed to fit, plus room for more. It looks so nice and feels sturdy. It also comes with an anchoring system, so it is securely fastened to the wall." —Kayla

    Price: $204.99 (originally $237)

    29. A metal wire basket to hold anything you want easily accessible or anything you want to put on display. Color fruits like bananas, lemons, oranges, and mangos can really brighten up a room.

    The basket in rose gold holding chocolate, tea, and olive oil
    Promising review: "I use these in my kitchen! They have been a great way for me to organize. Now that I am buying more bulk items, I needed a way to organize my cupboards and this basket helps me see what I have very quickly." —Sadie

    Price: $12.50+ (originally $27.99+; available in two sizes and five finishes)

    30. A wooden fruit bowl because the healthy stuff deserves its own spot in the kitchen. Plus you can clean each bowl separately for when a new batch of fruit is ready to fill the space.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of fruit basket on a white counter.
    Amanda/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Really nice-looking piece and the trays are ceramic, not plastic! Doesn't take up a lot of remove on your counter and holds an adequate number of fruits and veggies." —Diana

    Price: $54.99 (originally $59.99) 

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.