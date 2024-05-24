30 Wayfair Kitchen Organization Products So Good They’ll Bring A Tear To Your Eye

1. An all-pan organizer that'll keep your pans, pots, and lids in one place. It's also adjustable for different sizes of items and fits on the counter. Remember when pots and pans were a pain to store? Not anymore.
2. A dual-spout cereal dispenser so you can keep your favorite morning snack as fresh as possible. Plus if you're into those fruity cereals it will add some colorful fun to the kitchen.
3. A 12-piece knife block set that comes with all the knives you need to chef up some seriously good meals. Plus, this keeps them all safely tucked in one place. Win-win.
4. A pots and pans pegboard because having everything in your kitchen shoved into drawers just isn't working for you anymore. Plus this item comes in over 30 colors so it can fit literally any color scheme in any kitchen.
5. A bread box that is the perfect fit for all those fresh ryes and sourdoughs you've been baking since the pandemic. It's also good for some classic Wonder Bread. But that's the beauty of the bread box — you can store your favorite loaves in something other than plastic wrap and add a little decor to a bare countertop.
6. A stoneware crock to keep all the "must-have" utensils (spoons, spatulas, etc.) out of the messy cabinet drawer and in arm's reach.
7. A set of two lid and spoon rests perfect for any kitchen setup that's short on space — how many times have you wondered where the heck to put those things when you're cooking without making a mess on the counter? With one purchase, that thought will be a thing of the past.
8. A 14-piece set of refrigerator bins because true kitchen cleanliness starts inside the fridge. Let the organization reverberate out into the rest of the kitchen (looking at you pots and pans cabinet).
9. A revolving stainless-steel spice rack that will keep garlic, thyme, oregano, and all your fave spices together like one big happy family. Bonus: no more rooting through the cabinet just to find the fennel seeds you used that one time and never touched again except for right now when you suddenly need it again. Just give this baby a spin and – voila!
10. Or if you're low on counter space, this spice drawer organizer gives you easy and immediate access to all your favorite meal upgrades.
11. A mug tree to give your mugs their own special place in the kitchen (and keep them from clogging up all of your shelves). Who knew those handles could be used in such an adorable way?
12. A super customizable slide-out shelf that'll save your arms the hassle of having to reach into the back of the cabinets under the counter. You'll probably save your back some hassle, too.
13. A solid wood book stand because when the kitchen gets upgraded so do the recipes. And those recipes are going to need this stand to stay just where you want them.
14. A nine-bottle wall wine rack so you can show off your collection before you get to sippin'. You won't be thinking, "Where's that bottle of chardonnay?" minutes before your guests arrive for dinner.
15. A set of eight airtight containers for all the stuff that used to go stale in five seconds because it wasn't in an air-tight container. Plus, it'll give an "I hired a professional organizer" vibe to your pantry.
16. A sleek double trash can with a motion sensor to take as much hassle out of throwing trash away as possible. You'll still have to empty it, but at least you won't have to open it every time.
17. A magnetic spice rack because you need all the counter space you can get, and that fridge is just ready and waiting to give your spices a new home.
18. A bar cart with wheels for maximum party portability. Keep it settled in the kitchen for easy martini access or take it wherever the party decides to go. And, your fancy flute glasses and bottles will look very organized.
19. A kitchen island that adds counter space, storage, a seating area, and even more style to your kitchen. That's like four upgrades in one. Pretty sweet.
20. A seven-piece stackable kitchen canister set that's airtight, leakproof, and freezer-safe for anything that needs that extra layer of protection. Fill these babies with some candy or nuts for an extra pop of color on your counter or stack them to create some cool color combos in your cabinet.
21. A glass Pyrex storage container set to ensure you can heat up just about anything in the microwave. These durable containers work great for organizing meal prep or dinner leftovers.
22. A chrome baker's rack storage shelf that'll double your kitchen storage and help you easily locate that jar of flour, favorite cookbook, or baking appliance.
23. A pair of wall-mounted utensil racks because your walls are prime space for organization, too. Make use of them to their fullest potential with this handy product. Plus when stuff is hanging you know exactly where it is. No need to search through drawers.
24. And to truly make the most of your wall space, these rustic wooden shelves will do the trick. You can put literally anything on a shelf. Knife blocks, appliances, spices. It all has a place.
25. A wine bottle and glass rack so you can pour yourself a nice, luxurious drink immediately after your long work day. When you're jonesin' for a pour, this process needs to be as fast as possible.
26. A sleek Simplehuman paper towel holder to make some more room on the counter. Paper towels operate better horizontally, anyway. Now, you can just effortlessly roll them out, which means faster cleanups.
27. A GE 7-in-1 toaster oven and air fryer so you can have one kitchen appliance on the counter instead of, well, seven. This baby is so powerful it's almost like a full kitchen in a sleek, compact package.
28. A pantry cabinet for the many people out there who don't have a pantry built into their kitchen. One day soon we'll have our dream kitchen with a pantry that is always full of the most wonderful snacks and treats. But for now, this will do just fine.
29. A metal wire basket to hold anything you want easily accessible or anything you want to put on display. Color fruits like bananas, lemons, oranges, and mangos can really brighten up a room.
30. A wooden fruit bowl because the healthy stuff deserves its own spot in the kitchen. Plus you can clean each bowl separately for when a new batch of fruit is ready to fill the space.
