    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    12 Walmart Dresses That Are Sure To Become *That Dress* In Your Closet

    You'll be reaching for these time and time again.

    Hanna Williams
    by Hanna Williams

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A sleek, LBD with the CUTEST feather trim because simple doesn't have to be boring.

    black dress with feather trim on model
    Walmart

    Price: $14.98 (available in sizes XS–3X)

    2. A long-sleeve, plissé midi dress to keep you both stylish and snug during chilly weather.

    Plisse midi dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $24.98 (originally 0X–4X and four colors)

    3. A sweater wrap dress with balloon sleeves so you can start effortlessly channeling those festive, winter vibes.

    grey wrapped sweater dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $30.99 (available in sizes S–2X and in four colors)

    4. A checkered, turtleneck maxi dress with a waist-tie and a side slit so you can make a statement with every step.

    black and white checkered dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $19.99 (originally $29.99; available in sizes 14–26)

    5. A cutout mini dress designed with double layered material so you can confidently rock the latest trends without sacrificing warmth.

    black cut out long sleeve dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $14.98 (available in sizes XS–3X)

    6. A glam pleated maternity dress donning a V-neckline and an elegant empire waist so you can master both style and comfort while you have a bun in the oven.

    gold pleated maternity dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $26.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and in black)

    7. An A-line, button-up denim dress that will look oh-so-cute over your favorite turtleneck sweater.

    brown denim button up dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $34.29 (available in sizes XS–XL and nine colors)

    8. A mock-neck midi dress that will look great with a coat and scarf yet won't leave you sweating once you make it to your destination.

    pink mockneck dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $12.98 (originally $25, available in sizes S–XL and in black)

    9. A classic, fit-and-flare maternity dress that is so cute and so comfy you'll probably keep wearing it long after you've had your baby.

    purple fit and flare dress on model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Nice dress and easy to wear. It's sizing runs just slightly small." —Dana

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes S–3X and four colors)

    10. A belted blazer dress that, despite its distinguished look, is so versatile it will effortlessly transition from the office to that restaurant you've been dying to try.

    belted black blazer dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $38.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and three colors)

    11. A two-piece sweater dress set featuring a ribbed, tank dress and a matching, cropped cable-knit turtleneck that comes in fun colors (and neutrals!) and will surely turn heads everywhere you go.

    blue ribbed dress with sweater top on model
    Walmart

    Price: $32.09 (available in sizes M–XL and seven colors)

    12. A belted, long-sleeve skater dress so you can be simultaneously cozy *and* on-trend, which is essentially the theme of this post, if you haven't noticed. ;)

    a model wearing the olive green dress with a gold chain belt
    Walmart

    Price: $18.68 (available in sizes XS–3X)

    BuzzFeed

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.