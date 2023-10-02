20 Things From Target That'll Make Looking Trendy This Fall Affordable

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of faux pearl drop earrings that will have your friends dropping their jaws when you tell them how little they actually cost. This versatile accessory will elevate your fall wardrobe like no other; there's basically no sweater or dress that they don't match.
2. A double-handle weekender bag because fall is all about short trips. Whether you are taking a trip upstate to see the leaves change colors, spending the weekend with family and friends, or journeying home from school for Thanksgiving break, this roomy bag will have you covered.
3. A three-pack of crew socks that will look oh-so-cute peeking out of your favorite ankle boots. A go-to favorite of mine, these socks are soft, stretchy, and never fall down.
4. A fresh backpack because the back-to-school season never looked so good! Whether or not you’re actually heading to classes this fall, you will love this bag’s laptop sleeve and roomy pockets — and once you realize how it's more comfortable than a heavy purse or tote bag, you may not want to go back.
5. A pair of distressed high-rise skinny jeans that look a whole lot more expensive than they are. These pants are made from a soft, lightweight fabric so you will be comfortable 'til it becomes a hair too chilly to have exposed knees.
6. A canvas utility jacket featuring taffeta lining that will keep you warm on autumn nights when the temperature dips as soon as the sun does.
7. A pair of woven joggers with a fully elastic waistband, because this time of the year, the unpredictable weather can be hard to dress for. These cargo pants will protect you from the sun while keeping you cozy when the breeze rolls in.
8. An on-trend, utility-inspired jumpsuit that will make getting dressed a breeze. It's thick enough for chillier weather, and has workwear pockets — perfect for holding your phone as you sip on your apple macchiato and step on crunchy leaves.
9. A wear-with-anything denim jacket because sometimes, you just need a piece that will go with every outfit in your wardrobe. For fall, you can pair it with knee-high boots and a sweater; and when spring comes around, you can bring it back out to pair with sneakers and a fun dress.
10. A long-sleeve knit dress with a scoop neckline that will look killer with your favorite pair of booties. Made from soft, stretchy fabric, this dress will have you feeling like you are wrapped in a bathrobe, while still looking your absolute best.
11. A totally trendy, button-front shirt to elevate any (and all) of your fall looks. All you need are your favorite pair of wide-leg jeans and ankle boots for an easy, chic outfit.
12. A pair of chic Western boots with memory foam insoles so you can spend all day at the apple orchard (or pumpkin patch) looking photo ready without issue.
13. A versatile pair of pleather mules at a price you cannot beat — because, let’s be honest, the more shoes you can buy, the better. These shoes feature memory foam cushioning, an almond-shaped toe, and a mini heel — perfect for staying fashionable and comfortable as you attend to your many autumnal duties (pumpkin-picking, acting as a judge at the annual cider donut-tasting festival, etc).
14. A relaxed flannel shirt so essential that it's practically the fall uniform. This one is made from cotton-blend fabric and features two chest pockets, a button-front design, and a collared neckline — so, basically, the platonic ideal of a flannel shirt.
15. A pair of high-rise bike shorts made to be worn over and over again, with pretty much everything in your closet. These have a slim fit and a full-elastic, criss-coss waist, so whether your fall activities list consists of Turkey Trots or just lounging around watching your fave pre-Halloween movies, you will be glad you had these.
16. An oversized, corduroy zip up that, to put it simply, will never go out of style. You'll being wearing this piece through Fall 2030.
17. A cozy, quarter-zip pullover you won't want to take off all season long. Note that reviewers recommend sizing up for a cozier fit!
18. A pair of colorblocked sneakers with memory foam insoles, so you can frolic through an apple orchard with ease. These trend shoes will look great with everything, from leggings and sweaters to dresses and cardigans, and look like they cost way more.
19. A lightweight, longline rain coat for those who live in places where the word "fall" is synonymous with "nonstop rain." It can't make the days any less gray, but it CAN make it so you can stay dry and look cute during said gray days.
20. A ribbed, long sleeve, crewneck tee for all of your layering needs, because no season has weather as finicky as fall.
