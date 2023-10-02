BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Things From Target That'll Make Looking Trendy This Fall Affordable

    Basically, everything your closet needs this season.

    Hanna Williams
    by Hanna Williams

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of faux pearl drop earrings that will have your friends dropping their jaws when you tell them how little they actually cost. This versatile accessory will elevate your fall wardrobe like no other; there's basically no sweater or dress that they don't match.

    pearl earrings
    Target

    Promising review: “Love these! They are dainty and lightweight. Exceeded my expectations, especially for the price.” —Inegmar

    Price: $7.99

    2. A double-handle weekender bag because fall is all about short trips. Whether you are taking a trip upstate to see the leaves change colors, spending the weekend with family and friends, or journeying home from school for Thanksgiving break, this roomy bag will have you covered.

    model wearing brown weekender bag with stripe design
    Target

    Promising review: “This is a gorgeous duffel that looks like a higher end, more expensive bag. The size is great, roomy enough for a three-day weekend.” —MarieinPortland 

    Price: $45 (available in four colors)

    3. A three-pack of crew socks that will look oh-so-cute peeking out of your favorite ankle boots. A go-to favorite of mine, these socks are soft, stretchy, and never fall down.

    3 pairs of printed socks
    Target

    Promising review: “Cute, cozy, and well-made.” —Jackie_C

    Price: $6 (fits sizes 4–10)

    4. A fresh backpack because the back-to-school season never looked so good! Whether or not you’re actually heading to classes this fall, you will love this bag’s laptop sleeve and roomy pockets — and once you realize how it's more comfortable than a heavy purse or tote bag, you may not want to go back.

    brown leather square backpack
    Target

    Promising review: "Roomy, chic, inexpensive, and so functional. I absolutely love the side space for water bottles." —Adr

    Price: $35 (also available in green)

    5. A pair of distressed high-rise skinny jeans that look a whole lot more expensive than they are. These pants are made from a soft, lightweight fabric so you will be comfortable 'til it becomes a hair too chilly to have exposed knees.

    model wearing black distressed jeans
    Target

    Promising review: “I feel like a badass wearing these.” —Heidi

    Price: $20 (available in sizes 00–30)

    6. A canvas utility jacket featuring taffeta lining that will keep you warm on autumn nights when the temperature dips as soon as the sun does.

    army green utility jacket on model
    Target

    Promising review: "Love the fit and feel of this jacket! It’s the perfect color and weight (in terms of fabric). Really happy with this — it makes me feel confident!"  —Sarah

    Price: $45 (available in sizes XS–4X and in beige)

    7. A pair of woven joggers with a fully elastic waistband, because this time of the year, the unpredictable weather can be hard to dress for. These cargo pants will protect you from the sun while keeping you cozy when the breeze rolls in.

    brown joggers with drawstring waist on model
    Target

    Promising review: "My daughters and friends love these pants!! They all bought of them." —Isa

    Price: $27.99 (available in sizes XS–4X and also in black)

    8. An on-trend, utility-inspired jumpsuit that will make getting dressed a breeze. It's thick enough for chillier weather, and has workwear pockets — perfect for holding your phone as you sip on your apple macchiato and step on crunchy leaves.

    model wearing blue short sleeve utility-inspired jumpsuit
    Target

    Promising review: "I was influenced! 😂 Yes I must admit I saw this on an someone i follow and had to have it. This style of jumpsuits are in but it’s hard to find a jean one that is stylish and comfortable. I wore this through business meetings, school pick-ups, and left so comfortable. It was a hot day and I did not feel sweaty or overheated. The material is light. Very versatile piece." —Boymomkillingit

    Price: $40 (available in sizes 0–12)

    9. A wear-with-anything denim jacket because sometimes, you just need a piece that will go with every outfit in your wardrobe. For fall, you can pair it with knee-high boots and a sweater; and when spring comes around, you can bring it back out to pair with sneakers and a fun dress.

    distressed denim jacket on model
    Target

    Promising review: "I Love this denim jacket, it's my new favorite for the fall and I'll be pairing It with maxi dresses and boots. What I love about it 1. The fabric feels great 2. It's got a little bit of distressed look on the pockets 3. it's true to size and color." —Momoftwo

    Price: $32 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and in light blue)

    10. A long-sleeve knit dress with a scoop neckline that will look killer with your favorite pair of booties. Made from soft, stretchy fabric, this dress will have you feeling like you are wrapped in a bathrobe, while still looking your absolute best.

    knit midi sweater dress on model
    Target

    Promising review: "This fit so nice and was a soft material. I wish there was more colors!" —Maya

    Price: $28 (available in sizes XS–4X and in brown)

    11. A totally trendy, button-front shirt to elevate any (and all) of your fall looks. All you need are your favorite pair of wide-leg jeans and ankle boots for an easy, chic outfit.

    model wearing green long-sleeve button-front shirt with blue jeans
    Target

    Promising review: "This shirt is incredible for the price. Quality and fit are high end. I bought four and may go back for my fifth. Stylish — fit and sizing perfect." —kitcarryall

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and nine colors)

    12. A pair of chic Western boots with memory foam insoles so you can spend all day at the apple orchard (or pumpkin patch) looking photo ready without issue.

    black cowboy boots with white stitching
    Target

    Promising review: "If you’re thinking about it, get them I promise they’re worth it (I never write reviews but I had to spread the word)." —Cate

    Price: $36.54 (originally $42.99; available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    13. A versatile pair of pleather mules at a price you cannot beat — because, let’s be honest, the more shoes you can buy, the better. These shoes feature memory foam cushioning, an almond-shaped toe, and a mini heel — perfect for staying fashionable and comfortable as you attend to your many autumnal duties (pumpkin-picking, acting as a judge at the annual cider donut-tasting festival, etc).

    tan mules
    Target

    Promising review: “LOVE THESE. Not only are they cute and fashion forward, but they are comfortable! As a teacher I really value a shoe that can be put through wear and tear and still come out looking amazing. These are so worth it!” —Bre93 

    Price: $24.99 (available in sizes 6–11)

    14. A relaxed flannel shirt so essential that it's practically the fall uniform. This one is made from cotton-blend fabric and features two chest pockets, a button-front design, and a collared neckline — so, basically, the platonic ideal of a flannel shirt.

    plaid shirt on model
    Target

    Promising review: "Super soft and comfy! Has pocketsss like what?? And the material is not easily wrinkled has some thickness to it. Received a lot [of] compliments. Would be a great addition to your wardrobe!" —Cc

    Price: $25 (available XXS–4X and six colors)

    15. A pair of high-rise bike shorts made to be worn over and over again, with pretty much everything in your closet. These have a slim fit and a full-elastic, criss-coss waist, so whether your fall activities list consists of Turkey Trots or just lounging around watching your fave pre-Halloween movies, you will be glad you had these.

    orange biker shorts on model
    Target

    Promising review: "These are some of the best bike shorts I’ve found...super comfortable." —Shellywood 

    Price: $14 (available in sizes XXS–4X and six colors)

    16. An oversized, corduroy zip up that, to put it simply, will never go out of style. You'll being wearing this piece through Fall 2030.

    brown corduroy jacket on mode
    Target

    Promising review: "I like it and think it's really cute. Lightweight for fall. I purchased [the] rust color and it looks just like the picture." —Happyone

    Price: $36 (available in sizes XS–4X and in two colors)

    17. A cozy, quarter-zip pullover you won't want to take off all season long. Note that reviewers recommend sizing up for a cozier fit!

    brown quarter zip up on model
    Target

    Promising review: "This pullover is perfect for the fall!" —Lexiiii 

    Price: $28 (available in sizes XS–4X and seven colors)

    18. A pair of colorblocked sneakers with memory foam insoles, so you can frolic through an apple orchard with ease. These trend shoes will look great with everything, from leggings and sweaters to dresses and cardigans, and look like they cost way more.

    colorblocked beige sneakers
    Target

    Promising review: "These shoes are padded and feel high quality. They run a touch big. Really love them and they are a keeper. Buy them!!" —Eastcoastgirl1 

    Price: $35 (available in sizes 5–12 and in two colors)

    19. A lightweight, longline rain coat for those who live in places where the word "fall" is synonymous with "nonstop rain." It can't make the days any less gray, but it CAN make it so you can stay dry and look cute during said gray days.

    long black raincoat on model
    Target

    Promising review: "This jacket is beautiful and better than I expected! Excited for the next rainy day." —Lindsay

    Price: $45 (available in sizes XS–4X)

    20. A ribbed, long sleeve, crewneck tee for all of your layering needs, because no season has weather as finicky as fall.

    maroon long sleeve tee on model
    Target

    Promising review: "I bought a white a few years ago and now I started wearing it more often. I hadn’t realize how soft and cozy the shirt was. Now I have bought four additional shirts in different colors as it’s a perfect office or going out shirt without making you feel too hot or cold." —Mpantoja

    Price: $12 (available in sizes XS–4X and seven colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.