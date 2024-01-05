Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Trendy Target Boots You'll Wear Again And Again This Season

    Spoiler alert: They go with everything.

    Hanna Williams
    by Hanna Williams

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of classic ankle booties that will likely replace every pair of shoes in your closet thanks to their go-with-anything silhouette, memory foam insoles, and water-repellent design.

    black faux leather boots with thick soles
    Target

    Promising review: "I got these same boots but in suede a couple years ago and FELL IN LOVE. They are perfect. Great heel, comfortable, don’t look like clown shoes the way Chelsea boots tend to, great ankle opening, the list goes on longer than this run-on sentence. But the material meant they looked scuffed and faded quickly. I still wore them constantly, but it bummed me out a little. These are the same boots but in leather, and I am HERE for it! They fit the same, look just as amazing, and they’ll hold up because of the better material. Thank you, Target! Chef’s kiss!" —Angela

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11)

    2. A pair of showstopping, metallic boots featuring a stiletto heel and a pointed toe. Let's just say these would look *beyond cute* peeking out of your favorite trousers.

    metallic stiletto boots
    Target

    Promising review: " These boots are fun! Arrived on time. Great for party and even casual work day. Comfortable fit!" —Cindy C.

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11)

    3. A pair of over-the-knee boots with a block heel, tie accents, and a sleek, pointed toe that will serve as the main focal point to any fall look.

    over the knee white boots
    Target

    Promising review: "Good quality! Very comfortable and hugs around my ankle nicely. Shipment was fast. Great price. Heel shaft isn’t too high but high enough for a sophisticated look. Love the tie detail in the back. This is a must-have staple for all types of outfits. Highly recommend this boot!" —Helen

    Price: $44.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and in two colors)

    4. A pair of platform boots with a sturdy, 3.5-inch block heel for the days where you want a little extra height without wobbling on a stiletto.

    white platform boots
    Target

    Promising review: "Very comfortable and great fit. I could wear these all day with no problems." —Kmudd

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 6–12 and two colors)

    5. A pair of adorable slip-on ruffled booties to add a touch of whimsy to your everyday stride.

    ankle boots with ruffle detailing
    Target

    Price: $69.99 (originally $99.99; available in sizes 5.5–12 and five colors)

    6. A pair of lace-up, combat boots with a thick, lug sole that will look equally as cute with ripped jeans as they will with your favorite dress.

    combat boots in black
    Target

    Promising review: "Love these! I’ve tried on six pairs, and these are by far the most comfy, and added bonus, they don’t squeak! Vegan leather is the only way to go. 🙌" —ChicaBonBon 

    Price: $40 (available in sizes 6–11)

    7. A pair of sparkly ankle boots with a pointed toe, zip closure, and cream piping that are simply *dying* to be worn whenever you want to relive your Eras Tour outfit.

    sparkly ankle boots with a pointed toe
    Target

    Promising review: "These boots are awesome! I got so many compliments and walked around all of Nashville with them. They are high quality and durable! Target did it again!" —Tmyers1010 

    Price: $49.99 (available in sizes 6–11)

    8. A pair of Chelsea rain boots if winter is synonymous with lots and lots of rain where you live.

    black chelsea rainboots
    Target

    Promising review: "These boots are a great value! I have wide feet, so I have a hard time finding shoes that fit right. These work great, even with thick socks, and keep my feet dry while I’m trekking through the mud at the farm." —Tess

    Price: $24.99 (available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits, and in two colors)

    9. A pair of platform Chelsea boots that will look good with basically *any* outfit. Talk about cute AND versatile.

    beige platform chelsea boots
    Target

    Promising review: " Wow! For the price these are amazing. I get so many compliments. These are very comfortable I can wear all day with no complaints. I sized up for room with cozy socks!" —CMM_NY

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 6–12 and in two colors)

    10. A pair of ultra-short Bearpaw booties with a wool blend lining and a sheepskin footbed so you can enjoy the latest trend without breaking the bank.

    light brown ankle boots with sheepskin interior lining
    Target

    Promising review: "Love them!! Super comfy and stylish." —Kendra

    Price: $64.99 (originally $74.99; available in sizes 5–13 and six colors)

    11. A pair of super cute, waterproof duck boots that you just might wear until spring. Who doesn't love when style mixes with function?

    tan and black waterproof duck boots
    Target

    Promising review: "Very comfortable and keeps my feet warm in freezing temperatures." —Shannonj1986 

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 5–12)

    12. A pair of cowgirl boots for adding a little bit of Western flair to any 'fit. Yeehaw, baby!

    the black cowboy boots
    Target

    Promising review: "I ordered these boots for my birthday, and they were a complete hit... I ordered a size up after reading the reviews. SO GLAD I DID! I was able to wear them all day without any problems. My feet never hurt. Wish there were more shiny colors. NEED IN PINK AND PURPLE." —Daytona42

    Price: $42 (available in sizes 5–12)

    13. A pair of playful ankle booties featuring a cutout design for those looking to step away from traditional hues.

    Target

    Promising review: "Exactly the style I was looking for." —Katwoman514

    Price: $69.99 (originally $99.99; available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits, and seven colors)

    14. A pair of slouchy, vegan leather boots with an almond toe that will basically be a compliment magnet.

    cheetah slouch boots
    Target

    Price: $76.99 (originally $109.99; available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits, and two colors)

    15. A pair of cute rubber rain boots sporting an adjustable clasp to ensure the perfect fit around your legs and a fun floral design.

    patterned rainboots
    Target

    Promising review: "Really good boot, kept my feet dry while I used my hose and did yard work. True to size. Would purchase again." —Lo

    Price: $25.49 (originally $29.99; available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits, and in three colors)

    16. And a pair of lace-up, winter boots with a cushioned sole and a block heel that are anything but boring.

    winter boots with heel
    Target

    Price: $34.99 (originally $49.99; available in sizes 5–12 and in two colors)

    17. A pair of stretch boots that are *so* comfortable, one reviewer even wore them all day long and still didn't want to take them off when they got home.

    black stretchy boots
    Target

    Promising review: "A perfectly square-round toe boot. The chunky heel makes it comfy and easy to walk in. The material is stretchy and comfy to wear for extended periods of time. Plus, they look great with ankle length jeans!" —Sooo cute and comfy

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11)

    18. A pair of totally on-trend Western booties with metal hardware that are guaranteed to set you apart from the crowd.

    black western booties with steel toe
    Target

    Promising review: "Love these! They run true to size with just a bit of extra room. Got a lot of compliments. Easy to wear and beyond comfortable!!!! Easy to style." —Celine88

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and in two colors)

    19. A pair of buckled ankle boots with memory foam insoles to ensure both style and comfort no matter what is on your to-do list.

    black boot with buckle
    Target

    Promising review: "Great quality shoe perfect for fall/winter." —Shoe

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 5–12)

    20. A pair of totally cool, wedged boots featuring a unique silhouette and a pointed toe so you can slay all the way through 2024.

    black boots with pointed toe
    Target

    Promising review: "These are the coolest boots I own. They are so comfortable, well made, and stylish I wear them with everything. I get so many compliments on them and people are shocked when I brag that they’re extremely bougie … and that I got them from target. I am obsessed. Don’t hesitate, get them. They’ll be your favorite fall boots this season!" —MamaKate

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.