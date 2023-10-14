BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Stylish Things From Target That Will Pair Perfectly With A PSL This Fall

    Or an Apple Crisp Macchiato if that's more your style.

    Hanna Williams
    by Hanna Williams

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. An easy-to-wear, flannel shirt that perfectly embodies the coziness of fall while being extra stylish. Pair it with some relaxed jeans and combat boots if you really want to be giving autumn vibes.

    yellow flannel shirt on model
    Target

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE these shirts. They are so cozy and soft, soft, soft and can be layered as well. Perfect for a casual fall day. I’ve bought almost all color options for myself and can’t wait to give these as Xmas gifts! I’ve washed in cold water and dried on low and they come out perfect — no shrinkage." —Jacquie

    Price: $28 (available in sizes XS–4X and eight colors)

    2. A pair of faux leather loafers with gold-tone accents that offer a touch of fall trendiness without emptying your wallet.

    black loafers with gold metal detailing
    Target

    Promising review: "LOVE these!!! They are so comfy and feel much more expensive than they are." —EliseR 

    Price: $32.99 (available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits, and three colors)

    3. A quarter zip sweatshirt made from soft fleece fabric that promises to keep you both snug and stylish and is the perfect color for the season.

    orange quarter zip sweater
    Target

    Promising review: "Buy it! I had this in my cart for a long time and finally got it. It's amazing!" —Targetmom

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and eight colors)

    4. A long-sleeved shirt dress that seamlessly transitions from a day at the orchard to an evening by the bonfire which is all you could ask for in a fall dress.

    green button up t shirt dress on model
    Target

    Promising review: "Great style, nice fabric, looks like a copy of an expensive brand! Long enough, very updated look, runs oversized look." —Feet Saver

    Price: $35 (available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    5. A long-sleeved, slim-fit crewneck with a ribbed design that offers both stretch and style for those crisp fall days where all you want is to be wrapped in a fleece blanket.

    orange crewneck sweater on model
    Target

    Promising review: "The fabric is so soft and really nice. I have tried many different ribbed shirts; this one by far is my favorite… It’s that good that I got it in different colors." —Awesome 

    Price: $12 (available in sizes XS–4X and 12 colors)

    6. A pair of high-rise, woven joggers because you should be able to enjoy the functionality of pockets while on your fall pumpkin patch trip.

    brown woven ankle joggers
    Target

    Promising review: "These are my new favorite pants." —Buys too much

    Price: $27.99 (available in sizes XS–4X and also in black)

    7. A high-rise mini skirt practically begging to be paired with boots for an apple orchard outing. Rory Gilmore is shaking in her boots.

    plaid skirt on model
    Target

    Promising review: "Such a great staple for fall. I got the brown checkered pattern. It is short, though. Not work appropriate but definitely date night appropriate! Will be so cute with a black bodysuit and heels." —TargetGirl

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in two colors)

    8. A knit, open-front cardigan that has side pockets and ribbed cuffs to add a layer of warmth to your favorite fall look.

    Dark brown cardigan on model
    Target

    Promising review: "You need this. Trust me. It goes with everything, and it has pockets. Tip: If you're like me and have short arms, roll the sleeve cuff for a better fit." —Emma

    Price: $30 (available in sizes XS–4X and seven colors)

    9. A pair of relaxed, wide-leg trousers you can wear to the office thanks to its profesh style and still be perfectly on trend.

    Target

    Promising review: "Currently about to order this pair of pants in every color. So cute, comfy, and dressy! Highly recommend." —LOVE this pair of pants

    Price: $32 (available in sizes 2–26 and four colors)

    10. A pair of high-rise, barrel pants with a relaxed fit that guarantees to match seamlessly with everything in your fall wardrobe.

    olive green ankle length pants on model
    Target

    Promising review: "I love these so much that I want to buy them again." —Kelseyann42

    Price: $35 (available in sizes 2–30, including short and long fits, and four colors)

    11. A faux leather, crossbody bag that snugly fits your phone and wallet so your essentials are close at hand during all your autumn escapades.

    Target

    Promising review: "I’ve gotten tons of compliments on this purse. It looks expensive and is the perfect size to fit your phone and a small wallet." —Bleblanc

    Price: $25 (available in four colors)

    12. Or if you prefer a bag with a bit more room, then this quilted crossbody — which doubles as a tote thanks to its removable straps — might be exactly what you need.

    Target

    Promising review: "I love, love this versatile crossbody bag and its stylish strap. The quilt style is unique. Great for everyday use or for travel, and it fits a lot despite the small size. I’ve received multiple compliments and also questions about where I got it from." —Sendal

    Price: $20 (available in four colors)

    13. A pair of classic Chelsea boots because if this isn't the uniform of fall, idk what is. Plus, they have memory foam insoles so you can comfortably stomp on every crunchy leaf you see.

    chelsea boots
    Target

    Promising review: "Oh my goodness!!! I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE THESE BOOTS!!! I own expensive shoes and bargains. These are amazing. Super cute and super comfortable! A great buy with lots of options with your styles." —Christine 

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11, including wide fits)

    14. A short sleeve tiered dress just waiting to be paired with a cozy scarf and boots so you can stroll down the leaf-covered sidewalks in serious style.

    orange tiered dress on model
    Target

    Promising review: "Cute, comfortable, versatile. This dress checks all the boxes. I purchased the navy blue. The pockets are a plus. You won’t be disappointed!" — Grigschick 

    Price: $30 (available in sizes XS–4X)

    15. A midi sweater dress with a scoop neckline perfect for sipping cider and basking in the fall breeze.

    brown long sleeve ribbed sweater dress
    Target

    Promising review: "This fits so nice and was a soft material. I wish there was more colors!" —Maya

    Price: $28 (available in sizes XS–4X and in two colors)

    16. A faux leather baseball cap to serve as the ideal finishing touch — just like those Pinterest-perfect fall looks you've been eyeing.

    faux leather baseball hat
    Target

    Price: $15 (also available in berry purple)

    17. A mock turtleneck sweater so soft, you'll be equally content wearing it during an orchard visit as you would be lounging on your couch.

    mock turtleneck sweater
    Target

    Promising review: "This is my favorite sweater I’ve ever had! I have three of them! They fit a little bit oversized so you can size down if you want. It fits so perfectly and is very comfortable material. Also, the neck, it’s not too tight!" —Julia

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS—4X and nine colors)

    18. A faux-leather blazer that instantly elevates your outfit, making every autumn stroll feel like a runway moment.

    black leather blazer on model
    Target

    Promising reviews: "LOVEEEEE THISSSS!" —Alicia K

    "This blazer looks and feels like soft, rich leather. It fits well and looks so much more expensive than it is. It’s lightweight and comfortable. Great purchase!" —Owlet

    Price: $40 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in two colors)

    19. A pair of high-rise jeans with an old-school vibe that'll bring a touch of vintage flair to your favorite fall look.

    high rise denim jeans on model
    Target

    Promising review: "Amazing quality and fit! They look and feel like other more expensive name brands." —Shannon

    Price: $36 (available in sizes 00—30, including short and long fits)

    20. A 100% cotton, utility jacket both durable and stylish to ensure you're prepared no matter what the finicky fall weather brings.

    green utility jacket on model
    Target

    Promising review: "This is even better looking in person than in the picture. Surprisingly good quality considering the low price. Definitely recommend." — JenP 

    Price: $45 (available in sizes XS—4X and in two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.